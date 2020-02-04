Top news: Novel coronavirus declared a state calamity in Kerala, toll in China up to 425
The biggest stories of the day.
Kerala on Monday declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a “state calamity” hours after the third positive case of infection was reported from the state. These are the only positive cases reported so far in India. The toll in the outbreak, meanwhile, rose to 425 in China on Tuesday.
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Monday tore into the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha. She brought up the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Register of Citizens and the government’s treatment of dissenters in another fiery speech.
Live updates
Indian curbs on palm oil imports are temporary, will be solved soon, says Malaysia
Malaysia on Tuesday said that India’s decision to cut back on its palm oil purchases was only temporary and will be resolved soon, Reuters reported. “Having long-standing bilateral ties, the two nations will overcome the current challenges, and prevail towards mutual and beneficial outcomes,” the Malaysian Palm Oil Council said in a statement, citing Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok.
Mumbai: 51 booked for sedition for pro-Sharjeel Imam slogans at queer pride march
The Mumbai Police have filed a sedition case against 51 persons, including activist Urvashi Chudawala, for allegedly chanting slogans in support of Jawaharlal Nehru University student Sharjeel Imam at a queer pride parade on Saturday. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya had filed a case against those who chanted the slogans.
Seattle City Council passes resolution against CAA, NRC; says moves are discriminatory to Muslims
The Seattle City Council in the United States on Monday unanimously passed a resolution opposing India’s Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. The resolution, introduced by Indian-American City Council member Kshama Sawant, asked the Indian Parliament to repeal the amended law and stop the National Register of Citizens. It asked India to uphold the Constitution and take steps towards helping refugees by ratifying various United Nations treaties.
Karnataka HC pulls up police for evicting ‘Bangladeshi migrants’, asks state to rehabilitate
Karnataka High Court on Monday pulled up the state police for razing more than 100 makeshift homes on a private land during an eviction drive in Kariyammana Agrahara, a locality in the suburb of Bellandur, reported The Indian Express. The police had alleged that the tenants were “illegal Bangladeshi migrants”.
Odisha: Daily wage worker issued Rs 2.59 lakh tax notice for alleged transaction worth Rs 1.5 crore
The Income Tax department has sent a notice seeking Rs 2.59 lakh as tax to a daily wage labourer in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district for an alleged transaction he made some years ago, IANS reported. “I have received a notice from the I-T Department, which asked me to pay Rs 2.59 lakh,” Sanadhara Gand, a resident of Purjaribharandi village, told the news agency. “I am clueless. How will I pay the tax amount?”
‘False narratives, hate-filled venom’: Watch Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra tear into BJP in Parliament
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Monday tore into the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha. She brought up the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Register of Citizens and the government’s treatment of dissenters in another fiery speech. Moitra said the BJP had betrayed citizens who voted who for them and was questioning the citizenship of the voters who had brought them to power.
Citizenship Act: Former IPS officer stopped from addressing protestors at Aligarh Muslim University
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday night detained former Indian Police Service officer Abdur Rahman, before he could address anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protestors at Aligarh Muslim University in Aligarh, PTI reported on Monday. The police, after detaining Rahman, a former Maharashtra special inspector general of police at the Lodha Police Station in Aligarh, brought him back to New Delhi.
Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman accuses erstwhile UPA government of fudging fiscal deficit data
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday asserted that the government will not fudge data on the fiscal deficit, alleging that the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance dispensation had done so, ANI reported. While presenting the Union Budget on February 1, Sitharaman had set the fiscal deficit target for 2020-’21 at 3.5% of the Gross Domestic Product.
Kerala declares coronavirus a ‘state calamity’ after third person tests positive
Kerala on Monday declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a “state calamity” hours after the third positive case of infection was reported from the state, NDTV reported. These are the only positive cases reported so far in India. The Kerala government took the decision after the apex committee of the State Disaster Management Authority met Chief Secretary Tom Jose in Thiruvananthapuram, The Hindu reported.
BJP issues show-cause notice to Anantkumar Hegde for remarks about Mahatma Gandhi
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday issued a show-cause notice to parliamentarian and former Union minister Anantkumar Hegde for his controversial comments about Mahatma Gandhi, PTI reported. The saffron party’s Karnataka President Nalin Kumar Kateel told PTI that the central leadership had objected to Hegde’s remarks and asked him to explain them. At a public event in state capital Bengaluru on Saturday, the MP had ridiculed Gandhi’s hunger strikes and satyagraha, and claimed India’s freedom struggle was a “drama”.
Jamia firing: Wrestler arrested for allegedly supplying weapon to teenage shooter
The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a wrestler for allegedly supplying a weapon to the teenager who shot a protestor outside Jamia Millia Islamia University on January 30, PTI reported. The police said the accused, Ajeet, is a resident of Sahajpura village in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district.
Sabarimala: Supreme Court to frame questions related to discrimination of women in religious places
A nine-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Friday decided to frame the questions that would be adjudicated in the Sabarimala case after the lawyers involved failed to reach a consensus, Live Law reported. On January 13, the top court had given the lawyers three weeks to reach a consensus on the specific legal questions. However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had told the judges on January 28 that the lawyers could not reach a consensus during their meeting, and requested the court to frame the questions.
Nithyananda rape case: Karnataka Police claim religious leader is on ‘spiritual tour’
The Karnataka Police on Monday told the High Court that religious leader Nithyananda, who has absconded from India, is on a “spiritual tour”, Live Law reported. The police’s statement was in response to an order by the Karnataka High Court on January 31, to serve notice on Nithyananda in a petition seeking cancellation of bail granted to him. This is connection with a rape case against him from 2010.