A look at the headlines right now:

  1. AAP says Delhi Police is acting at the BJP’s behest after probe links Shaheen Bagh shooter to party: The BJP claimed the party led by Arvind Kejriwal had been exposed by the revelation that Kapil Gujjar was a member of AAP.
  2. China toll in novel coronavirus outbreak nearly 500, confirmed infections soar to 24,300: Ten people on a cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, India cancelled all visas for those travelling from China amid the outbreak.
  3. Pro- wave giving some people sleepless nights’, says PM Modi at Delhi poll rally: Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi claimed Narendra Modi is capable of selling Taj Mahal, and Arvind Kejriwal dared BJP to ‘name CM face by 1 pm tomorrow’.
  4. No decision yet on conducting NRC exercise nationwide, Centre tells Parliament: The government also reiterated that no document will be collected during the National Population Register exercise.
  5. Industry must get rid of hesitation and pull Indian economy forward, says Nirmala Sitharaman: Moody’s called GDP growth estimate ‘ambitious’ given Indian economy’s challenges.
  6. Bidar Police intensify probe, question schoolchildren on anti-CAA play for fifth time: The police had filed sedition cases against the head teacher of the school and the mother of one of the children last week, and arrested the two women.
  7. Parents of woman gangraped, murdered in 2012 in Delhi urge HC to swiftly rule on convicts’ execution: On Sunday, the High Court had reserved its verdict on the Centre’s plea challenging a trial court order staying the execution.
  8. ‘Never said a word against Gandhi, Nehru,’ says BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde amid Opposition uproar in LS: Hegde accused the media of stirring up the ‘unnecessary’ controversy over his remarks and said that ‘all related reports are false’.
  9. AMU proctor resigns, students say they will not relent till vice chancellor and other officials quit: The new proctor said initiating dialogue with students protesting against the December 15 police violence on campus would be his priority.
  10. Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi’s son joins BJP: Samir Dwivedi asked the people of the country to unite before the ‘fire’ of the protests against the CAA and the NRC ‘spreads all over’.