The big news: AAP leader shot at after party sweeps Delhi polls, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Delhi gangrape victim’s parents move SC for new death warrants for convicts, and a former CBI special director was cleared of bribery charges.
A look at the headlines right now:
- AAP MLA Naresh Yadav shot at, one volunteer dead, hours after party’s massive win in Delhi: The Mehrauli legislator was on his way home from the temple when unidentified people shot at his car.
- 2012 Delhi gangrape victim’s parents move court for fresh death warrants, hearing today: Vinay Sharma, one of the four convicts, approached the Supreme Court challenging the rejection of his mercy petition by the president.
- CBI clears former special director Rakesh Asthana of all bribery charges: Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar and Research and Analysis Wing chief Samant Goel were also cleared.
- Narendra Modi is a ‘friend, great gentleman’, looking forward to India trip, says Donald Trump: The visit on February 24 and 25 is expected to show off the bonhomie between the Indian prime minister and the American president.
- Former Arunachal Pradesh CM Kalikho Pul’s son found dead at his UK apartment: The Pul family is trying to get in touch with the Indian High Commission in the UK so that Shubanso Pul’s body can be brought back home.
- Nirmala Sitharaman claims economy is not in trouble, says ‘green shoots’ are visible: The finance minister said foreign inflows, industrial performance, performance of the stock markets, and tax collections under the GST system had improved.
- Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra resigns after election wipeout: The BJP chief in the national Capital, Manoj Tiwari, said his future role in the party was its internal matter.
- TISS student accused of sedition for pro-Sharjeel Imam slogans granted anticipatory bail: The Bombay High Court asked the police why it did not follow established guidelines before booking Kris Chudawala for sedition.
- In Parliament, Mulayam Singh Yadav asks, ‘When will Farooq Abdullah come to Lok Sabha?’: However, Speaker Om Birla did not ask the government to respond to the Samajwadi Party patriarch’s question.
- In Muzaffarpur shelter home case, Brajesh Thakur sentenced to life in prison: Thakur had been convicted for aggravated sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Eighteen others were also convicted.