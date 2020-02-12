A look at the headlines right now:

1. Two Indians test positive for coronavirus on board ship quarantined at Japanese port, says embassy: The toll in China rose to 1,113 on Wednesday, with nearly 45,000 confirmed cases reported. Meanwhile, a farmer in Andhra Pradesh died by suicide over fears of contracting the infection.

2. Retail inflation rose to 7.59% in January – the highest since May 2014: Meanwhile, the industrial output contracted 0.3% in December because of decline in the manufacturing sector.

3. Arvind Kejriwal writes to governor, stakes claim to form government in Delhi: The chief minister will take oath at Ramlila Maidan on February 16.

4. LeT founder Hafiz Saeed sentenced to five-and-a-half years’ imprisonment in terror financing cases: The sentencing came days before a crucial meeting of the Financial Action Task Force, in which Pakistan’s ‘grey list’ status will be decided.

5. BJP’s debacle in Delhi elections is a failure of Amit Shah, not PM Modi, says Shiv Sena: The erstwhile ally of the saffron party said it was a defeat of their ‘ego and arrogance’.

6. Congress’ Delhi unit head PC Chacko quits, says party’s decline began under Sheila Dikshit: Another Congress leader asked Chidambaram if party has outsourced task of defeating BJP to others.

7. Chandrashekhar Azad files plea in SC, says other routes to Shaheen Bagh intentionally blocked: The plea alleged that Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police have put up the barricades on other roads to cause inconvenience to commuters.

8. Puducherry becomes first Union Territory to pass resolution against Citizenship Act: Kerala, Punjab, West Bengal and Rajasthan have passed similar resolutions, while Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has approved a statement criticising the law.

9. Second group of foreign envoys visits Kashmir, interacts with local media and business leaders: The 25 delegates will be in the Valley for two days.

10. US Senator Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire primary, strengthens White House bid: Pete Buttigieg, a former mayor of a town in Indiana, was a close second while Senator Amy Klobuchar came third.