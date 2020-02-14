On the first anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Mohammed Salim said there was no need to build a memorial for the 40 soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force who were killed as it only reminds the country of incompetence in failing to stop the suicide bombing.

“We don’t need a memorial to remind us of our incompetence,” Salim tweeted. “The only thing we need to know is how 80 kg of RDX got past the international borders to the ‘most militarised zone on earth’ and exploded in Pulwama.”

He was referring to memorial built by the CRPF for the soldiers which will be inaugurated in Jammu and Kashmir’s Lethpora camp later in the day. “It is a way to pay homage to the brave jawans who lost their lives in the attack,” Additional Director General of CRPF Zulfiquar Hasan was quoted as saying by PTI.

The CPI(M) leader said questions about the failure to stop the attack must be raised to ensure such incidents do not repeat, News18 reported. “We don’t guard our foot soldiers...the top brass is not concerned,” he added. “RDX crossed our border. The government should have pinpointed and inquired into how it got across and how our soldiers got killed.”

Authorities had earlier said that the terrorists detonated around 60 kg of powerful RDX explosives near the security convoy of the personnel.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked the government about the outcome of the inquiry ordered into the terror attack. “Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the Pulwama attack, let us ask: Who benefitted the most from the attack,” he tweeted. “What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? Who in the BJP government has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack?”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah honoured the soldiers who died in the terror attack.

“Tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack last year,” the prime minister tweeted. “They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation. India will never forget their martyrdom.”

Shah said India will be forever grateful to the soldiers and their families for the “supreme sacrifice” they made to protect the integrity of the country.

“Remembering the fallen CRPF personnel who were martyred during the dastardly attack in Pulwama on this day in 2019,” the defence minister said in a tweet. “India will never forget their sacrifice. Entire nation stands united against terrorism and we are committed to continue our fight against this menace.”

