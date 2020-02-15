The big news: SC judge warns against labelling dissent as ‘anti-national’, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: India criticised Turkey’s president for backing Pakistan on J&K, and former IAS officer Shah Faesal was booked under the PSA.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Labelling dissent as ‘anti-national’ strikes at the heart of democracy, says Justice Chandrachud: He said that democracy is judged not just by the institutions that exist but by the extent to which different voices are heard, respected and accounted for.
- India tells Turkish president not to interfere in its affairs after he backs Pakistan on Kashmir: Recep Tayyip Erdogan had expressed concern about ‘the struggle of Kashmiris’ in a speech in the Pakistani Parliament.
- Shah Faesal, in detention since August in Kashmir, now booked under Public Safety Act: The bureaucrat-turned-politician was detained at the Delhi airport in August before he was scheduled to fly abroad.
- Ahead of India visit, Trump tweets, ‘I am No. 1 on Facebook, Modi is No. 2’: Donald Trump will meet Narendra Modi when he travels to India on February 24 and 25.
- Siddarmaiah, other Karnataka Congress leaders detained while marching to CM’s office: Dinesh Gundu Rao and K Suresh tried to jump the barricades set up by the police.
- First coronavirus death reported outside Asia as 80-year-old man succumbs in France: Meanwhile, 17 people, out of a large number who had returned from China to New Delhi and other affected countries, have been hospitalised.
- Anti-CAA protests erupt across Tamil Nadu a day after Chennai Police baton charge demonstrators: Several Opposition parties condemned the police action, but the BJP, an ally of the ruling AIADMK, blamed the ‘rioters’.
- After SC order, Vodafone Idea flags concerns over continuation of business in India: The telecom major said it was assessing the amount that can be paid towards the adjusted gross revenue to the Centre before March 17.
- Four children killed as school van catches fire in Punjab’s Sangrur district: The vehicle was carrying 12 students. The remaining eight children were rescued by people working in nearby fields.
- Shaheen Bagh, Park Circus protestors are being given money and fed biryani, says Bengal BJP chief: Dilip Ghosh called the protestors uneducated, ordinary, poverty-stricken people who ‘lack consciousness’.