A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Donald Trump will discuss religious freedom in India with PM Modi during visit, say reports: A senior White House official made the comment when asked if the US president planned to talk to Modi about the Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC.
  2. Another nun accuses former bishop Franco Mulakkal of sexual misconduct: The nun has accused Franco Mulakkal of hugging and forcibly kissing her on the forehead in April 2017, as well as sending her lewd messages.
  3. Uddhav Thackeray meets Modi, says no one should be afraid of Citizenship Act, NPR: The Maharashtra CM’s position is at odds with that of alliance partner Congress, which has opposed the CAA, NRC and National Population Register.
  4. FATF keeps Pakistan in ‘grey list’ for now, gives four more months to avoid blacklisting, say reports: The global watchdog reportedly said Pakistan was found ‘fully or close to fully compliant’ on more than half of the 27 targets of the action plan.
  5. Shaheen Bagh protestors tell interlocutors that other roads too connect Delhi and Noida: The demonstrators said they want a Supreme Court order on their security if the road adjoining the protest site is opened.
  6. Bengaluru woman detained for holding ‘Kashmir liberation’ sign: She was sitting at a protest in Town Hall against Amulya Leona, who was arrested a day earlier and charged with sedition for shouting a pro-Pakistan slogan.
  7. Plea filed in Supreme Court to get Bidar sedition case FIR quashed, prevent misuse of law: The petition claimed that the police had questioned students without the presence of any child welfare officials.
  8. Madhya Pradesh scraps order warning health staff of action for not meeting male sterilisation target: The order was withdrawn soon after news reports about it led to a controversy earlier in the day.
  9. Mangaluru police commissioner among 176 personnel summoned by inquiry panel: Two people were shot dead by the police, and a third suffered bullet injuries during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 19.
  10. Women trainee clerks at Surat civic body made to stand naked for physical test, inquiry ordered: They were reportedly subjected to a finger test and asked personal questions to check for pregnancy.