The big news: Clashes erupt at anti-CAA protest sites in Delhi and Aligarh, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Modi described Donald Trump’s visit as an ‘honour for India’, and schools in Kashmir are set to open after almost 7 months on Monday.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Clashes break out near anti-CAA protest site in Jaffrabad: The Delhi Police closed two metro stations and fired tear gas at protestors. Meanwhile, clashes erupted between the protestors and police in Aligarh, following which internet was suspended for a few hours.
- Donald Trump’s visit is an honour for India, says Narendra Modi: Earlier in the day, Trump had shared a video of himself as ‘Bahubali’ and said he looked forward to meeting his ‘friends’ in India.
- Schools in Kashmir to re-open on Monday, after nearly 7 months: Schools in Srinagar municipal limits will function from 10 am to 3 pm, while those in other areas will work from 10.30 am to 3.30 pm. Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Union minister Rajnath Singh said he was praying for the early release of the Abdullahs and Mehbooba Mufti from detention in Jammu and Kashmir.
- Shaheen Bagh gathering peaceful, police blocked roads ‘unnecessarily’, interlocutor tells SC: Wajahat Habibullah, in his affidavit in the SC on Sunday, also sought to know the names of the police officials responsible for deciding to block other roads.
- AIMIM leader Waris Pathan withdraws ‘15 crore Muslims’ comment, claims his remark being twisted: Pathan had said at a rally last week, in the context of anti-CAA protests, that 15 crore Muslims will be able to overcome 100 crore Hindus if they united.
- Mob beats up three Dalit men for allegedly stealing donkeys in Rajasthan, one accused arrested: Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police Kiran Kang said around 16 people have been accused of thrashing the Dalits.
- President says Supreme Court is progressive, hails judiciary for pursuing gender justice: Ram Nath Kovind added that the move to make judgements available in nine vernacular languages was ‘extraordinary’.
- Doctor Kafeel Khan’s uncle shot dead in Gorakhpur, police suspect property dispute: An FIR has been filed against two people, and the police have formed three teams to trace them.
- Sandalwood smuggler Veerappan’s daughter Vidya Rani joins BJP: Rani joined the party in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri city, where BJP General Secretary Muralidhar Rao and former Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan were present.
- Four Indian crew members on board Japanese ship test positive for coronavirus: Meanwhile, Japan’s Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said that 23 passengers left the cruise ship without being tested for COVID-19.