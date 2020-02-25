North East Delhi continued to be beset by violence for the third day on Tuesday, with mob attacks on Muslim neighbourhoods mounting. The violence, which began after attempts by mobs to evict anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters on Sunday, saw the death toll reach 13, with reports of arson and vandalism continuing through the day.

Delhi Police and paramilitary forces carried out flag marches in some areas after dispersing mobs, though the situation remained uncertain in many places.

Follow live updates here

Six more people were killed on Tuesday, in addition to five on Monday, according to authorities at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in North East Delhi.

After a day of violence, reports continued to emerge on Tuesday evening of mobs in Chand Bagh area, where police used teargas in an attempt to disperse them. A Bharatiya Janata Party leader claimed that police had enforced a curfew in four neighbourhoods. Reports also emerged that police had cleared out the anti-Citizenship Act amendment protests in those areas.



Sri SN Srivathsava , IPS of 1985 batch posted as Special Commissioner ( Law & Order ) of NCT of Delhi with immediate effect . Curfew & Shoot at sight orders in 4 station limits . #PlannedDelhiRiots — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) February 25, 2020

ANI reported first that police had denied imposing a curfew and shoot-at-sight orders, but later retracted that correction as well and said that shoot-at-sight orders were indeed in place, with no specific details.



#Correction Shoot at sight orders remain, earlier report of it being lifted was incorrect. pic.twitter.com/DSoyATVtdz — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

Scroll.in reporters found anti-Muslim mobs controlling some areas of the capital, particularly in the Gokulpuri and Jaffrabad areas that saw violence on Monday as well. Shops were closed and several properties were found to have been vandalised and set on fire in Gokulpuri, a market with a significant Muslim presence. A van driver and his partner were stopped and beaten up near Gokulpuri market after being identified by their religion. And reports also emerged of a 14-year-old boy waiting for ambulance service in the area after getting shot.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who chaired a meeting of top politicians and police officers in the day, claimed that there was no lack of forces and that Delhi Police had done a good job. Reports claimed that Shah had cautioned against criticising the Delhi Police, saying “unnecessary and unwarranted criticism can have a negative impact on the morale of the force.”

A Hindu mob attacked a mosque in Delhi’s Ashok Nagar area. The mob, shouting “Jai Shri Ram” and “Hinduon ka Hindustan [India for Hindus]” paraded around the burning mosque, and a “Hanuman flag” was placed on top of the building, reports said.

Update Ashok Nagar, Delhi 6.00pm: A mosque has been vandalised by Hindutva terror forces, as they brazenly revisit their demolition tactics. We see complete inaction from @delhipolice, @HMOIndia , @PMOIndia and @arvindkejriwal.#DelhiRiots #DelhiBurning #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/jOsrAzVCP8 — Shaheen Bagh Official (@Shaheenbaghoff1) February 25, 2020