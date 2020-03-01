The big news: Delhi violence toll now 45 as more bodies found in drains, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: At a rally in Kolkata, Amit Shah accused Mamata Banerjee of triggering riots, and Nitish Kumar asserted that the NDA was united in Bihar.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Toll in Delhi violence rises to 45 as police recover 3 more bodies from drains: The Delhi Police said they have registered 254 FIRs, and arrested or detained 903 people in connection with the violence.
- Mamata Banerjee triggering riots, burning trains to oppose Citizenship Act,’ alleges Amit Shah: His remarks came after 42 people were killed in large-scale communal violence in Delhi.
- JD(U) will win more than 200 seats with NDA in Bihar, says Chief Minister Nitish Kumar: He said the law and order has improved in the state and the ratio of crimes to population is among the lowest in the country.
- Donald Trump says he may ‘never feel excited again about a crowd’ after going to India: Calling India a country of ‘great love’ and Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘great leader’, the US president added that his trip was a worthwhile experience.
- Anurag Thakur says media wrongly accusing him of saying ‘shoot the bloody traitors’: The BJP leader added that he will not elaborate his statement since the matter was subjudice.
- Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths as toll climbs to 54; Armenia confirms first case: Barring China, South Korea has the highest number of cases and Iran the most deaths.
- Pope Francis expels Kerala priest convicted of raping minor: In February last year, a POCSO court in Thalassery had sentenced Robin Vadakkumchery to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined him Rs 3 lakh.
- Prakash Ambedkar expresses concern over ‘hounding’ of academic Anand Teltumbde: Teltumbde is being investigated for his alleged connection with the violence that broke out at Bhima Koregaon near Pune in January 2018.
- Toll in Meghalaya clashes rises to three, police urge citizens to exercise restraint: Uphas Uddin, 37, was attacked by three miscreants at his house in Pyrkhan village.
- Kerala nun’s second appeal against her expulsion from congregation rejected by Vatican: Lucy Kalapura was at the forefront of protests against Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who was accused of raping a nun.