Toll in Delhi violence rises to 45 as police recover 3 more bodies from drains: The Delhi Police said they have registered 254 FIRs, and arrested or detained 903 people in connection with the violence. Mamata Banerjee triggering riots, burning trains to oppose Citizenship Act,’ alleges Amit Shah: His remarks came after 42 people were killed in large-scale communal violence in Delhi. JD(U) will win more than 200 seats with NDA in Bihar, says Chief Minister Nitish Kumar: He said the law and order has improved in the state and the ratio of crimes to population is among the lowest in the country. Donald Trump says he may ‘never feel excited again about a crowd’ after going to India: Calling India a country of ‘great love’ and Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘great leader’, the US president added that his trip was a worthwhile experience. Anurag Thakur says media wrongly accusing him of saying ‘shoot the bloody traitors’: The BJP leader added that he will not elaborate his statement since the matter was subjudice. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths as toll climbs to 54; Armenia confirms first case: Barring China, South Korea has the highest number of cases and Iran the most deaths. Pope Francis expels Kerala priest convicted of raping minor: In February last year, a POCSO court in Thalassery had sentenced Robin Vadakkumchery to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined him Rs 3 lakh. Prakash Ambedkar expresses concern over ‘hounding’ of academic Anand Teltumbde: Teltumbde is being investigated for his alleged connection with the violence that broke out at Bhima Koregaon near Pune in January 2018. Toll in Meghalaya clashes rises to three, police urge citizens to exercise restraint: Uphas Uddin, 37, was attacked by three miscreants at his house in Pyrkhan village. Kerala nun’s second appeal against her expulsion from congregation rejected by Vatican: Lucy Kalapura was at the forefront of protests against Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who was accused of raping a nun.