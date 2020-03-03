The big news: Modi appeals for calm as coronavirus cases rise to 7 in India, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A UN body moved the Supreme Court against India’s CAA, and the man who pointed a gun at the police during Delhi riots was arrested.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘No need to panic,’ says PM Modi, suggests ways to stay away from Coronavirus infection: The Union Health Ministry said six suspected cases of coronavirus have been detected in Agra during sample testing. The DGCA issued an advisory to airlines and airports to prevent the spread of infection. Two schools in Noida were temporarily closed amid the virus scare.
- UN human rights body moves Supreme Court against Citizenship Act, India says it is an internal matter: MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said a foreign party has no locus standi on the matters pertaining to India’s sovereignty.
- Man who pointed gun at police officer during Delhi violence arrested in Uttar Pradesh: Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said they rescued AAP councillor Tahir Hussain during the riots but ANI tweeted a contradictory ‘clarification’. Kejriwal met Modi in Parliament and said those responsible for the unrest should be prosecuted. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said 79 houses and 327 shops were torched in North East districts. The Centre agreed to discuss Delhi violence after Holi even as Parliament was adjourned due to protests.
- NIA arrests father and daughter who allegedly provided shelter to Pulwama suicide bomber: The NIA said the accused’s house was used by terrorists for the preparation and recording of the video of suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar.
- ‘No refugee living in West Bengal will be deprived of citizenship,’ says Mamata Banerjee: On Monday, the chief minister had used the word ‘genocide’ to describe last week’s communal violence in Delhi.
- Modi breaks suspense about ‘giving up social media’, says women will handle his accounts on March 8: Rahul Gandhi, however, asked PM Modi to stop ‘playing the clown’ online and take on ‘coronavirus challenge’.
- Andhra to pass resolution against new NPR form, Jagan Reddy urges Centre to implement in 2010 format: In Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray will set up a panel of senior leaders to study various aspects of the proposed NPR. Meanwhile in Assam, the government said it may begin to issue NRC rejection slips from March 20. Rejection certificates are required for the people to approach foreigners tribunal to establish their citizenship.
- Bhim Army chief meets Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president to discuss new anti-BJP front: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party General Secretary Arvind Rajbhar said Chandrashekhar Azad will join the front known as Bhagidaari Sankalp Morcha.
- In Karnataka, man booked for sedition for ‘pro-Pakistan’ slogan, family says he is mentally unstable: An unidentified official said the man did not make any coherent statements during questioning.
- Maternity benefits not for women who have already given birth to twins, says Madras High Court: The court said the rules for maternity benefits for government employees applied only to women with fewer than two surviving children.