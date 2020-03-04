The big news: MP Congress legislators allegedly confined to Gurugram hotel, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Trump and Taliban spoke over phone as violence resumed in Afghanistan, and PM Modi appealed for calm as coronavirus cases rose to 7 in India.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress alleges 8 Madhya Pradesh MLAs have been forcefully kept in Gurugram hotel: Chief Minister Kamal Nath said the claims of poaching, first made by Digvijaya Singh, was true but expressed confidence that his government would survive.
- Donald Trump says he had ‘very good conversation’ with Taliban leader, day after group ends truce: The call between Washington and Doha, where the Taliban negotiating team is based, went on for about 35 minutes.
- ‘No need to panic,’ says PM Modi, suggests ways to stay away from Coronavirus infection: The Union Health Ministry said six suspected cases of coronavirus have been detected in Agra during sample testing. The DGCA issued an advisory to airlines and airports to prevent the spread of infection. Two schools in Noida were temporarily closed amid the virus scare.
- UN human rights body moves Supreme Court against Citizenship Act, India says it is an internal matter: MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said a foreign party has no locus standi on the matters pertaining to India’s sovereignty.
- NIA arrests father and daughter who allegedly provided shelter to Pulwama suicide bomber: The NIA said the accused’s house was used by terrorists for the preparation and recording of the video of suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar.
- Man who pointed gun at police officer during Delhi violence arrested in Uttar Pradesh: Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said they rescued AAP councillor Tahir Hussain during the riots but ANI tweeted a contradictory ‘clarification’. Kejriwal met Modi in Parliament and said those responsible for the unrest should be prosecuted. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said 79 houses and 327 shops were torched in North East districts. The Centre agreed to discuss Delhi violence after Holi even as Parliament was adjourned due to protests.
- In Delhi, 185 students protesting against CAA detained on their way to Ramlila Maidan: They were all released later.
- Andhra to pass resolution against new NPR form, Jagan Reddy urges Centre to implement in 2010 format: In Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray will set up a panel of senior leaders to study various aspects of the proposed NPR. Meanwhile in Assam, the government said it may begin to issue NRC rejection slips from March 20. Rejection certificates are required for the people to approach foreigners tribunal to establish their citizenship.
- Modi breaks suspense about ‘giving up social media’, says women will handle his accounts on March 8: Rahul Gandhi, however, asked PM Modi to stop ‘playing the clown’ online and take on ‘coronavirus challenge’.
- Five foreigners asked to leave India for participating in anti-CAA protests, says Home Ministry: Minister of State Nityanand Rai, however, did not provide details of the five people.