The big news: Yes Bank founder’s daughter stopped from flying to London, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Allahabad HC reserved its order on hoardings of anti-CAA protestors, and a couple with alleged links to the IS group was detained in Delhi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Yes Bank founder’s daughter Roshni Kapoor stopped at Mumbai airport, say reports: Earlier in the day, a court in Mumbai had remanded her father Rana Kapoor to Enforcement Directorate’s custody till March 11.
- Allahabad HC raps UP for displaying details of anti-CAA protestors, reserves order till Monday: Earlier in the day, the court had said that ‘good sense’ should prevail among state authorities, and noted that the hoardings should be removed.
- Couple with alleged IS group links held from Jamia Nagar for ‘inciting’ anti-CAA protestors: Jahanjeb Sami and his wife Hina Bashir Beg have been accused of being in touch with senior members of the Islamic State Khorasan Province.
- Former PDP leader Syed Altaf Bukhari launches party, says it will preserve region’s identity: The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party will reportedly include 30 members, including 22 to 23 former legislators.
- Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar gets bail: His counsel contended that the FIR in the case was filed with an unexplained delay of six hours.
- Five more people test positive for coronavirus in Kerala, another in Tamil Nadu; total cases in India now 40: Iran reported 49 deaths while WHO lauded Italy’s ‘sacrifices’ as 16 million are quarantined.
- How were two Malayalam news channels banned without I&B minister’s knowledge, asks NBA: The channels, Asianet News and Media One, were accused in the ban order of ‘siding with one community’ in its coverage of last month’s violence in Delhi.
- ‘Don’t have birth certificate, should I die?’ asks Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao on NPR: The chief minister castigated the Citizenship Act, saying no ‘civilised society will accept a law which keeps out people of one particular religion’.
- Main accused in Telangana caste killing found dead, police suspect suicide: Maruthi Rao’s body was found in a room at the Arya Vaishya Bhavan in Hyderabad.
- ‘Signing off,’ says PM Modi as he hands over social media accounts to seven ‘women achievers’: The prime minister had asked people to share entries of potential women achievers using the hashtag #SheInspiresUs.