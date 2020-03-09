A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Delhi Police say they have filed over 700 cases, held nearly 2,400 people for violence: Of the 702 cases filed, 49 are under the Arms Act.
  2. Five more people test positive for coronavirus in Kerala, another in Tamil Nadu; total cases in India now 40: Iran reported 49 deaths while WHO lauded Italy’s ‘sacrifices’ as 16 million are quarantined.
  3. Allahabad HC raps UP for displaying details of anti-CAA protestors, reserves order till Monday: Earlier in the day, the court had said that ‘good sense’ should prevail among state authorities, and noted that the hoardings should be removed.
  4. Yes Bank founder’s daughter Roshni Kapoor stopped at Mumbai airport, say reports: Earlier in the day, a court in Mumbai had remanded her father Rana Kapoor to Enforcement Directorate’s custody till March 11.
  5. Former PDP leader Syed Altaf Bukhari launches party, says it will preserve region’s identity: The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party will reportedly include 30 members, including 22 to 23 former legislators.
  6. Jharkhand: Man dies allegedly of hunger, officials claim he was suffering from ‘prolonged illness’: The man’s wife claimed that the family of seven people, including two sons and three daughters, had not eaten for four days.
  7. Couple with alleged IS group links held from Jamia Nagar for ‘inciting’ anti-CAA protestors: Jahanjeb Sami and his wife Hina Bashir Beg have been accused of being in touch with senior members of the Islamic State Khorasan Province.
  8. North Korea has fired three projectiles into the East Sea, says South: The type, flight range and altitude of the projectiles is not yet clear.
  9. How were two Malayalam news channels banned without I&B minister’s knowledge, asks NBA: The channels, Asianet News and Media One, were accused in the ban order of ‘siding with one community’ in its coverage of last month’s violence in Delhi.
  10. ‘Don’t have birth certificate, should I die?’ asks Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao on NPR: The chief minister castigated the Citizenship Act, saying no ‘civilised society will accept a law which keeps out people of one particular religion’.