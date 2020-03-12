The Shiv Sena on Thursday said that the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is on the edge of collapse because he has been “careless and arrogant” and underestimated the younger generation, ANI reported.

“If the Congress government falls in Madhya Pradesh, the credit does not go to the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party],” the party said in its editorial Saamana. “The decline of Kamal Nath’s government is due to his carelessness, arrogance and tendency to underestimate the younger generation.”

The party made the remarks in reference to Jyotiraditya Scindia’s exit from the Congress and his joining the BJP. Twenty two MLAs loyal to Scindia have followed him out of the party, which already rests on a thin majority in Madhya Pradesh.

The Shiv Sena said that even though Nath and Digvijaya Singh are veteran leaders, they cannot ignore Scindia’s influence. “Scindia may not have influence over the entire state but he has influence in large areas like Gwalior and Guna.” The party added that Scindia, who was the front runner for the chief minister’s post in Madhya Pradesh, had been sidelined by senior Congress leaders.

Nath had expressed confidence that his government would sail through the political crisis. “There is nothing to worry about,” Nath had said. “We will prove our majority. Our government will complete its term.”

The Shiv Sena, however, highlighted Scindia’s sharp criticism of the BJP over the large-scale violence in Delhi. “After the violence in Delhi, he accused the BJP of ‘politics of malice’,” the party said. “Now the same Jyotiraditya has become a BJP member saying Congress party is no longer the same.”

Scindia, upset over being sidelined by the Congress, had said that the path for his exit from the party had been “drawing itself out over the last year.”

Scindia’s exit from the Congress and the subsequent resignations of 22 MLAs has left the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh on the verge of collapse. The Madhya Pradesh government now has a majority of just four above the majority mark of 116. If the resignations of the MLAs are accepted, the Congress will lose power in the state.