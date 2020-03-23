Top news: Sensex, Nifty crash as coronavirus outbreak forces economic shutdown
Indian benchmark indices began Monday by taking over from last week’s downward slump amid rising coronavirus cases in the country. Trading was stopped for 45 minutes after the BSE Sensex fell to its 10% lower lower circuit level amid sell-off. In early trade, the Sensex plunged 2,992 points to hover around 26,920. The Nifty50 index went below the 8,000-mark, falling 9.63% to 7,903.
The World Health Organization said that countries cannot just go under lockdown to combat coronavirus, and that public health measures are required to avoid an outbreak later. This came on the day the Indian government shut down nearly 80 districts across the country that have positive cases of the virus and deaths due to it.
Live updates
COVID-19: Indian kits, without US or European approval, may not be fit for testing, says report
The Union health ministry’s guidelines for COVID-19 testing in private laboratories has complicated matters for Indian manufacturers as only the United States Food and Drug Administration or European Conformitè Europëenne (CE) certified kits was mandated for use, The Times of India reported on Monday. These guidelines, released by the ministry on Saturday, excluded all the Indian National Virology Institute-validated test kits.
Lockdowns not enough to combat virus, says WHO’s top emergency expert
Coronavirus: Nearly 400 cases confirmed in India, trading stopped for 45 minutes as Sensex drops 10%
At least 80 Indian districts that have confirmed coronavirus cases or deaths went into lockdown on Monday. COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has killed seven people and infected nearly 400 people in India. According to the Union health ministry, there are 390 confirmed cases of the virus in the country, of which 359 are active. However, the Indian Council of Medical Research’s last update said a total of 396 people were infected as of Sunday evening.
Coronavirus: What you need to know about the lockdown in dozens of districts of India
The Centre on Sunday advised state governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in around 80 districts of India that have reported confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths. This amounts to a lockdown for these respective districts as no trains, metros and interstate buses will not be allowed to operate from Monday till March 31. Only essential services will be allowed to run.
The districts include Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai among others. See the full list here.
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 security personnel found a day after encounter with Maoists in Sukma
The bodies of 17 security personnel, who went missing after an encounter with Maoists in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, were found on Sunday, Hindustan Times reported. Police said they found the bodies of the state police personnel in the Minpa jungles of Sukma a day after the encounter took place.
“Seventeen bodies of jawans of state police has been recovered by the rescue teams sent in the jungle till now,” said Chhattisgarh’s Director General of Police DM Awasthi said. He added that the encounter began at around 1 pm on Saturday near Korajguda hills in Chintagufa area when a joint team of security forces were out on an anti-Maoist operation.
Petrol bomb thrown at Shaheen Bagh, police suspect internal feud over coronavirus
A petrol bomb was hurled by an unidentified person on Sunday at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh locality, where hundreds of women have peacefully protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens at Shaheen Bagh for over three months, PTI reported. On Sunday, reports said only a handful of women congregated at Shaheen Bagh.