Painter, writer and architect Satish Gujral died on Thursday. He was 94 years old.

Gujral was born in Jhelum, Pakistan in 1925. The artist, who was former Prime Minister Indra Kumar Gujral’s brother, was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in the country in 1999.

He designed the Belgium Embassy in New Delhi that was selected by the international forum of architects as one of the thousand best-built buildings in the 20th century around the world, according to Gujral’s website.

He was also a sculptor and a muralist, and had designed the alphabet mural of the Delhi High Court. Some of his most famous paintings include Days of Glory and Mourning en mass.

“Just heard the sad news of Satish Gujral’s passing,” tweeted art critic and curator Ranjit Hoskote. “Unlike many of his peers, who went to Paris or London in the early 1950s, Gujral went to Mexico City to study with Diego Rivera and Siqueiros. Gujral’s was a versatile practice spanning painting, sculpture and architecture.”