Coronavirus: India’s patient count crosses 12,000, toll rises to 414, says Union health ministry
Meanwhile, the Centre on Wednesday classified districts across the country into three categories – hotspots, non-hotpots, and green zones.
India’s health ministry on Thursday morning confirmed a total of 12,380 coronavirus cases. The toll in the country rose to 414. Out of the total cases, 10,477 patients are being treated, 1,488 people have recovered, and one person has migrated.
Meanwhile, the Centre on Wednesday classified districts across the country into three categories – hotspots, non-hotpots, and green zones. Out of the total 170 hotspot districts, Tamil Nadu has the highest number as 22 of its 27 districts have been marked. This is followed by Maharashtra, which has 14 such districts. Earlier on the same day, the government released a new set of guidelines, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown to contain Covid-19 till May 3.
Globally, Covid-19 has infected over 20.62 lakh people and caused over 1.36 lakh deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.26 am: The Indian Council of Medical Research quotes a Chinese study to say that the coronavirus strain is a mutated form of its variant found in bats. “As per a research in China, it was found that coronavirus might have mutated in bats so as to infect humans,” says ICMR’s head scientist Raman R Gangakhedkar, according to NDTV. “There is also a possibility that bats might have transmitted it to pangolins, and from pangolins it got transmitted to humans. The event of coronavirus transmitting from bats to humans happens once in a thousand years. When some virus changes species, that is a rare event.”
9.22 am: 21 people test positive in Lucknow, says the King George’s Medical University. As many as 929 samples were tested on Wednesday.
9.20 am: Congress leader and former Law Minister Kapil Sibal on Wednesday said there was confusion and ad hocism in the absence of a national plan to deal with the pandemic, reports The Indian Express. He urged the Supreme Court to step in.
9.17 am: Two more people test positive in Bihar. With this, the total number of cases in the state rises to 72, reports PTI. The fresh cases are from Patna and Vaishali districts, says a health official.
9.15 am: A total of 650,000 kits, including Rapid Antibody Tests and RNA Extraction Kits, have been despatched today from Guangzhou airport to India, Vikram Misri, the ambassador of India to China, tells ANI.
9.12 am: 25 new cases in Rajasthan today, says the state health department. Below is the break up.
9.11 am: India’s exports dipped by a record 34.57% in March due to a sharp decline in shipments of petroleum products, gems, jewellery and leather, which has taken the total exports in the period 2019-2020 to $314.31 billion, government data showed on Wednesday.
9.08 am: As many as 668 sailors assigned to the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle’s naval group test positive, reports Reuters.
9.07 am: South Korea confirms 22 more cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the country’s tally rises to 10,613 with 229 deaths. South Korea’s daily increase in virus infections has been below 30 for the fourth consecutive day.
9.05 am: The total number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh stands at 980 after 42 more people test positive in Indore, PTI reports citing health officials. The toll in the state is 55.
8.46 am: India’s health ministry has updated the figures for coronavirus cases in the country. There are now a total of 12,380 cases, and 414 patients have died. Out of the total number of Covid-19 patients, 10,477 people are being treated, 1,488 people have recovered, and one person has migrated.
8.39 am: The World Health Organization on Wednesday responded to the US’ withdrawal of funds, saying that Donald Trump’s decision was regretted but that work needed to continue against the Covid-19 pandemic. “The faster all cases are found, tested, isolated and cared for, the harder we make it for the virus to spread,” said World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. It is a time to be united in “our common struggle against a common threat”, he said.
Read more: ‘Time to be united,’ says WHO after Donald Trump withdraws funding to global health body
8.30 am: The United Nations chief says only a “safe and effective vaccine” might bring the world back to a “sense of normalcy”, AFP reports. He called for fast efforts towards such a vaccine.
7.56 am: The United States records nearly 2,600 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University, reports AFP.
7.25 am: The WHO chief says India’s health ministry and WHO South-East Asia have initiated a systematic engagement of the world body’s national polio surveillance network and other field staff for India’s coronavirus response, tapping into the best practices and resources that helped India win its war against polio, reports ANI.
7.20 am: World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has criticised United States President Donald Trump’s decision to stop funding to the world body. “There is no time to waste, Ghebreyesus says. “WHO’s singular focus is on working to serve all people to save lives and stop the COVID-19 pandemic.”
7.15 am: Anil Kumar, the additional commissioner of traffic in Hyderabad has said around 29,000 vehicles in the city have been seized as of Wednesday for flouting lockdown rules, reports ANI.
7.05 am: Visuals of a person carrying his 65-year-old ailing father in Punalur, Kerala. The man walked for nearly one km. However, the police allegedly stopped the autorickshaw he got to take his father back from the hospital amid a nationwide lockdown, reports ANI.
7 am: The Centre’s identification of 170 hotspots includes 123 districts with large outbreaks and 47 with clusters. They have been marked in 25 states and Union Territories The districts with a high number of cases or a higher growth rate of infections are being marked as hotspots, the districts with a few cases are tagged as non-hotspots and those without any cases are green zones.
Tamil Nadu has the highest number of hotspot districts as 22 of its 27 districts have been marked. This is followed by Maharashtra that has 14 such districts, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, 11 in Andhra Pradesh and 10 in Delhi.
Here are the top updates from Wednesday:
- India classified districts across the country into three categories – hotspots, non-hotpots, and green zones and the Centre released a new set of guidelines, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown to contain Covid-19 till May 3. Industries in rural areas and all agricultural activities will be allowed to resume from April 20. The government has also allowed IT and IT-enabled services, online teaching and distance learning.
- India has reported a total of 11,933 coronavirus cases. Of these 392 patients have died, 10,197 people are being treated, 1,343 have recovered.
- The Centre made it compulsory for people to wear masks in public spaces, including workplaces. It added that all persons in charge of public places, workplaces, and transport facilities must ensure social distancing. The home ministry said nobody who manages a public space should allow a gathering of more than five people.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government has made arrangements to shift hundreds of migrant workers and daily-wage earners who were living on the banks of the Yamuna river in Delhi during the nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus.
- Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani went into self-isolation a day after he met a Congress legislator who tested positive for the coronavirus. Imran Khedawala had met Rupani, his deputy Nitin Patel and state minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja along with at least two other MLAs from his party to discuss the situation related to Covid-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.