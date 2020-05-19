A Samajwadi Party leader and his son were shot dead in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district on Tuesday morning after a dispute over the construction of a road. The incident was caught on camera and widely circulated on social media.

Chhote Lal Diwakar and his son had gone to inspect a road that was being build in Sansoi village under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, according to NDTV.

The police told ANI that Diwakar and his son were shot after they got into an argument with the former village chief. “Chhote Lal Diwakar, the pradhan of Sansoi village had a tussle with the former pradhan over MGNREGA road work,” Sambhal Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad told the news agency. “Father and son died at spot in bullet firing.”

The police said a first information report has been filed in the case.

The video of the incident shows two men carrying rifles and arguing with the politician. Another man is heard saying “goli chala” (open fire). When people at the spot try to pacify the men carrying rifles, they retreat. They are seeing coming back seconds later and aiming their rifles at the politician and his son. The video ends abruptly with the sound of gunshots and a shot of an injured man lying on the ground.

The Samjawadi Party expressed outrage over the incident and demanded that the shooters be arrested. The party also accused BJP of involvement in the attack. “BJP’s goons are attacking the people speaking out about public issues,” the party tweeted. “The killing of Chhote Lal Diwakar and his son is tragic. The accused must be arrested.”