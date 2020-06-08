A low-intensity earthquake measuring 2.1 on the Ritcher scale hit the national Capital on Monday, PTI reported. The quake had its epicentre at the Delhi-Gurgaon border at a depth of 18 km, and struck at 1 pm, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

There were no initial reports of loss of life or damage to property.

The National Capital Region and Delhi have experienced several tremors since April. On May 29, an earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale hit parts of northern India. The quake had its epicentre 16 km East-Southeast of Rohtak in Haryana. Tremors were felt in Delhi too.

A day before, on May 28, an earthquake measuring 2.5 on the Richter scale hit Faridabad, adjacent to the Delhi border. Its epicentre was 8 km east of Faridabad.

Delhi’s Pitampura area experienced tremors on May 15, due to an earthquake measuring 2.2 on the Richter scale.

On May 10, a low-intensity earthquake struck the national Capital. The earthquake measured 3.5 on the Richter scale, and had its epicentre in Ghaziabad, in the National Capital Region.

A mild earthquake had hit the national capital on April 12, also measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale. The next day, a tremor measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale hit Delhi.

There has been no loss of life or property reported in any of these quakes.