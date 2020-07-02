Coronavirus: Cases in India cross 6 lakh-mark, toll nears 18,000
US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would wear masks if the situation demanded it, though he wondered if it was needed to make them mandatory.
The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 6 lakh as the country reported 19,148 cases in 24 hours on Thursday morning. India now has 6,04,641 cases and 17,834 deaths. As many as 3,59,859 people have recovered.
US President Donald Trump said he would wear masks if the situation demanded it, though he wondered if it was needed to make the face covers mandatory. Trump has not yet been seen wearing masks in public, even as experts have said it would encourage people in the US to use them if he did so. The US, which is the worst-hit country in the world, reported over 52,000 cases in a day – its highest ever – on Wednesday. Trump added that he thought the virus would just disappear.
The global coronavirus tally has crossed the one crore-mark, with 1,06,62,993 cases so far. The toll rose to 5.15 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 54.51 lakh people have recovered so far.
11.26 am: A flight carrying 143 Indians stranded in Moscow lands in Indore on Thursday.
11.22 am: The district jail in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar city on Wednesday set up a quarantine barrack to house new inmates after five prisoners tested positive for the coronavirus, according to PTI.
11.19 am: Tokyo records over 100 coronavirus cases on Thursday, its highest single-day increase in cases in two months, Reuters reports.
11.15 am: The Thane Municipal Corporation, Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation and Mira Bhayandar begin a 10-day lockdown from Thursday, PTI reports.
11.10 am: New Zealand Health Minister David Clark resigns over criticism of the government’s response to the coronavirus, BBC reports. New Zealand’s government has been praised for successfully controlling the coronavirus but has recently come under scrutiny for its handling of border and isolation facilities.
11.05 am: Germany records 503 new coronavirus cases and nine deaths on Thursday, Reuters. reports. The country tally is now 1,95,228 while the toll stands at 8,994.
11.00 am: Rajasthan records 115 new coronavirus cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours. The state’s overall count rises to 18,427 and the toll reaches 426.
10.54 am: The World Health Organization warned on Wednesday that West Asia was at a “critical threshold” in the fight against the coronavirus, according to AFP. “The number of cases reported in June alone is higher than the total number of cases reported during the four months following the first reported case in the region on 29 January,” WHO’s Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Ahmed al-Mandhari said.
10.51 am: Odisha recorded 229 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, ANI reports, quoting the state government. The state’s tally rose to 7,545.
10.47 am: California suspends indoor dining at restaurants in Los Angeles, AFP reports. More restaurants across the states close amid an increase in the number of coronavirus cases.
10.43 am: The World Health Organization on Wednesday said that over 1,60,000 coronavirus cases were reported every day in the last week, according to AFP.
10.41 am: Nagaland records 34 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. The state’s tally rises to 535. No deaths have been reported from Nagaland.
10.38 am: The Income Tax Department extends the deadline for Tax Saving Investments or Payments for the year 2019-’20 till July 31, ANI reports.
10.35 am: The Maharashtra Prison Department says 363 inmates in the state and 102 jail staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus so far.
9.48 am: As many as 3,59,859 people have recovered from the coronavirus so far in India. There are 2,26,947 active cases.
9.38 am: The number of coronavirus cases in India crosses 6 lakh as India reports 19,148 cases in 24 hours on Thursday morning. India now has 6,04,641 cases and 17,834 deaths. The toll has increased by 434.
8.40 am: The Mumbai Police says 5,800 vehicles were seized in the last two days for violating lockdown norms, ANI reports.
8.20 am: As Covid-19 sweeps through India, the outbreak has been most intense in the country’s largest cities. The pandemic has put India’s urban public health systems under stress, both infrastructurally and economically. In addition, the municipal finance systems that support the activities necessary to fight the pandemic on the local level have also been put under pressure. Land-based financing tools, property taxation reforms and capital market-based solutions could help cash-strapped municipalities gain fiscal autonomy.
As Covid-19 puts India’s largest cities under strain, municipalities must rethink finance strategies
8 am: As many as 18 private hospitals in Bengaluru were served with show-cause notices after a 52-year old patient died after they allegedly denied him admission. The patient had influenza-like symptoms, PTI reports.
“Notice has been served to the hospitals taking cognisance of the [media] reports about the denial of admission to a patient in emergency,” Health Minister B Sriramulu said on Wednesday. “Denying medical assistance during emergency is not only inhuman but also illegal.”
7.50 am: Assam recorded 548 coronavirus cases in 24 hours on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections in the state to 8,955. So far, 12 people have died, PTI reports.
7.45 am: “I think we are going to be very good with the coronavirus. I think that, at some point, that’s going to sort of just disappear, I hope,” Trump said. When asked if he truly believed that the virus would just vanish, the US president added: “I do. I do. Yes, sure, at some point. And I think we’re going to have a vaccine very soon too.”
7.40 am: US President Donald Trump says he has “no problem” in wearing a mask if the conditions needed it, AFP reports. He has so far not been seen wearing the protective face cover in public.
“If I were in a tight situation with people, I would absolutely,” Trump said in a TV interview. “Usually I’m not in that position.”
Observing that most people that he meets at the White House are tested for the virus first, he added: “I’m all for masks – I think masks are good.” But he wondered if it was necessary to make them mandatory to curb the spread of the virus. “You have many places in the country where people stay very long distance.”
7.30 am: The deaths in Brazil cross 60,000, according to AFP.
7.20 am: The US records over 52,000 cases in 24 hours, AFP reports. This is it’s highest single-day rise in cases. The toll is now 1,28,028.
7.10 am: The global coronavirus tally has crossed the one crore-mark, with 1,06,62,993 cases so far. The toll rose to 5.15 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 54.51 lakh people have recovered so far.
7 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday:
- India on Wednesday recorded the biggest one-day increase in coronavirus deaths after 507 new casualties were reported, taking the toll to 17,400. With 18,653 new cases, the total number of infections in the country rose to 5,85,493. The recovery rate stood at 59.43%, according to data released by the health ministry.
- The second phase of easing lockdown restrictions, called “Unlock 2.0”, started on Wednesday. Many curbs on movement have been relaxed, though schools, cinemas, gyms and bars will remain shut. The operations of domestic flights and passenger trains will be further extended.
- Tamil Nadu recorded 3,882 new coronavirus cases in the evening, taking the state’s tally to 94,049. With 63 deaths, the toll rose to 1,264. Delhi reported 2,442 new cases, taking the total count to 89,802. Its toll climbed to 2,803, with 61 more fatalities. In Maharashtra, 5,537 new cases were reported, the highest in a single day.
- The Goa government permitted tourism from Thursday. However, it said that tourists must bring certificates attesting to their Covid-19 negative status, or get tested at the state border.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the coronavirus situation in the Capital was improving, but given the unpredictable nature of the pandemic, there was no room for complacency.
- Schools in Haryana will reopen from July 27, an order issued by the state education department said. However, colleges will remain closed till July 31. Schools in India have been shut since the first 21-day national lockdown imposed in March, some from a week or two earlier, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- The Ministry of AYUSH has gave permission to Patanjali Ayurved to sell the company’s particular formulation as immunity booster and not as a medicinal cure for the coronavirus. Yoga guru Ramdev had last week launched a drug called “Coronil”, claiming it can cure the coronavirus.
- The organisers of Mumbai’s biggest Ganesh puja, Lalbaughcha Raja, cancelled this year’s celebrations for the first time in its 84-year history in view of the coronavirus outbreak. They will instead arrange blood donation and an awareness camp to promote plasma donation. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, preventing the gathering of groups of people, till July 15.
- US President Donald Trump said that he was growing “more and more angry at China” over the spread of the coronavirus, as the American government’s top health expert warned that the rate of Covid-19 infections could double to 1 lakh a day if current outbreaks were not contained.