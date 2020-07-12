At least 18 people have tested positive for the coronavirus at Maharashtra’s Raj Bhavan, the official residence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Mumbai, PTI reported on Sunday. Singh is in isolation as a precautionary measure and will undergo a test if required, a civic body official said.



The people who tested positive also include staff working in close proximity to the governor, according to NDTV. Hundred of staff members took the Covid-19 test after two employees tested positive last week.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has sealed the staff quarters and the governor’s office, Hindustan Times reported. Sanitisation of the premises has also been undertaken.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country with 2.46 lakh cases so far. On Saturday, the state reported a record single-day jump of 8,139 new cases. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan have also been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after they tested positive for the coronavirus. They have mild symptoms and are in stable condition, hospital authorities said.

Follow today’s live updates on the coronavirus.