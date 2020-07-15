India’s coronavirus tally rose to 9,36,181 on Wednesday after the country reported yet another single-day rise in numbers, with 29,429 new infections. The country’s toll rose by 582 to 24,309. More than 5.92 lakh people have recovered so far.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked young people to “skill, reskill and upskill” during the pandemic to stay relevant. He said that it was important to be relevant amid the outbreak of the coronavirus as businesses and markets are changing at a rapid speed. He made the comments while addressing a digital conclave on World Youth Skills Day.
The Authority for Advance Ruling has said that alcohol-based hand sanitisers will be taxed at 18% Goods and Services rate. The Goa-bench of the AAR added that merely classifying goods as essential commodity will not be the criteria for exempting them from GST.
United States biotech firm Moderna said it plans to start the final stage of human trials for its coronavirus vaccine candidate on July 27.The announcement came after the New England Journal of Medicine published results from the first stage of Moderna’s vaccine trial, which showed it was safe and all the first 45 participants developed antibodies to the virus.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked the Centre, NGOs and Opposition parties Congress and the BJP for helping the government battle the coronavirus. He added that the number of hospital beds in the Capital have gone up from 4,100 on June 1 to 15,500 on Wednesday.
Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dadasaheb Bhuse ordered an investigation on Tuesday after a private college in Amravati stamped “Covid-19 promoted” on the pass certificates of its students.
Gujarat-based pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila has started human clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D. It had received approval to start phase one and two of human clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine earlier in July.
Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Dr Balram Bhargava on Tuesday said that neither the Itolizumab nor the Tocilizumab drugs had demonstrated reduction in mortality among Covid-19 patients. Bengaluru-based Biocon Limited’s drug Itolizumab, which was allowed last week for restricted emergency use to treat Covid-19, was cleared after a randomised clinical trial of only 30 patients.
The director of US’ National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Disease, Anthony Fauci, warned people that the coronavirus outbreak could be as bad as the 1918 flu pandemic.
The global coronavirus count is now over 1.32 crore, while the toll has crossed 5.77 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 73 lakh people have recovered so far.