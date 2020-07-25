A 12-member Bharatiya Janata Party delegation on Saturday met Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and claimed the Congress government is heading towards a “constitutional crisis”, NDTV reported. The saffron party demanded Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s resignation for warning that people of the state will lay siege to the governor’s house in large numbers if an Assembly session is not convened.

In an address after the meeting, Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia accused the Congress of resorting to theatrics and preventing the governor from carrying out his constitutional duty. “There is a procedure to be followed for calling an Assembly session but the Raj Bhavan was made a theatre for a sit-in,” Poonia added. “Is that proper? They are violating the Epidemic Act.”

The BJP told Mishra that the focus of the government should be to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, Poonia said, adding that “it is out of control in Rajasthan”.

The BJP also submitted a memorandum to the governor stating that Gehlot’s warning is a violation of the Indian Penal Code Section 124. “Chief Minister is the head of the state and he said he will not be responsible for a breach in law and order situation,” Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said, according to ANI. “If not him, then who will be responsible? He should tender resignation for using such language. The Raj Bhavan needs CRPF [Central Reserve Police Force) security.”

Ashok Katariya, an Uttar Pradesh BJP leader who was part of the delegation, said the Congress cannot protest and demand an Assembly session. “The Cabinet has the right to ask for an Assembly session but you have to give reasons for it,” he added. “The Congress is not giving any reasons for calling the Assembly.”

BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said there is no governance in the state. “Those in power are lodged at a five-star hotel since weeks,” he told reporters. “People are suffering due to various issues. What Congress government did at governor’s house was a low point in Rajasthan politics.”

Rajendra Singh Rathore, deputy leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan, said: “This government is headed for a constitutional crisis”.

Rajasthan BJP submits memorandum to Governor stating that "Chief Minister's threat suggesting gherao of Raj Bhawan and expressing an inability of ensuring security is a clear violation under IPC section 124". pic.twitter.com/lKbPY2YQF5 — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2020

Earlier in the day, Gehlot said the Congress would approach President Ram Nath Kovind or protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence if needed to convene an Assembly session. He asked the MLAs supporting him to maintain solidarity and stay strong, adding that they may have to stay in the hotel for at least 21 days more.

On Friday, the chief minister alleged that the governor is under pressure to convene Assembly. However, Mishra had said that the state government’s demand for an Assembly session on such short notice and without a clear reason was not justified since 21-day prior notice is required for the same. He questioned why Congress wanted to convene an Assembly session to prove its majority when it claims it has the required numbers. Moreover, Mishra said the decision on the disqualification case of former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and the rebel MLAs was still pending in court.

This came after Pilot and 18 other dissident MLAs got partial relief from the Rajasthan High Court, which ordered maintenance of status quo on the disqualification notices issued by Assembly Speaker CP Joshi to them. The court order put the disqualification procedure on hold. If Pilot and the other MLAs are disqualified, it will help the chief minister by bringing the majority mark down.

After the court order, the MLAs supporting Gehlot staged a protest on the lawns of Raj Bhawan. Amid the show of strength, Mishra assured them that he will soon convene an Assembly session for a trust vote.

Before the political crisis erupted, the Congress had the backing of 125 MLAs in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, including 107 of its own legislators. As many as 13 Independents and five MLAs from other parties support it. The majority mark in the Rajasthan Assembly is 101. The BJP has 72 legislators and has the support of three Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MLAs.