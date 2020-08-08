Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday announced that he had recovered from Covid-19 after testing negative for the coronavirus and would now be discharged from Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. He spent 29 days in hospital.

“A promise is a promise!” the actor wrote on Twitter. “This afternoon I tested Covid-19 Negative!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. Thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. Thank you!”

Amitabh Bachchan, who had also tested positive for Covid-19 along with Abhishek Bachchan, was discharged from the hospital after he recovered from the virus on August 2. The younger actor had then added that he was still positive because of some comorbidities.

The two actors had tested positive for Covid-19 on July 11. The next day, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya had also tested positive. Only Jaya Bachchan had not contracted the infection in the family. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were discharged from Nanavati Hospital after testing negative for the coronavirus on July 27.

welcome home Bhaiyu .. GOD IS GREAT https://t.co/vtHMQpSPjr — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 8, 2020

On July 12, the Mumbai civic body officials had sealed “Jalsa”, the Bachchan family’s home, and declared it a containment zone. All four bungalows of the Bachchan family were also sealed after sanitisation. They were unsealed two weeks later on July 26.

Till Saturday morning, Maharashtra had registered 4,90,262 total coronavirus cases, including 1,45,889 active cases, 3,27,281 recoveries and 17,092 deaths, according to the Union health ministry. Of this, Mumbai alone accounts for 1,21,027 cases and 6,690 deaths, according to the Mumbai civic body’s last update on Friday evening. There have been 93,897 recoveries in the city so far.

India recorded 61,537 new coronavirus cases on Saturday morning, taking the country’s tally to 20,88,611. With 933 deaths, the toll rose to 42,518. Over 14.27 lakh patients have recovered so far.

