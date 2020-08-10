Coronavirus: For first time, India registers over 1,000 deaths in a day, tally stands at 22.15 lakh
New Zealand on Sunday marked 100 days without any new coronavirus cases.
India on Monday registered 62,064 new cases, taking the overall tally to 22,15,074. The toll for the first time rose by 1,007 to 44,386.
The Centre on Monday said that recoveries in India have crossed the 15-lakh mark and the coronavirus cases remained concentrated in 10 states across the country. These states account for over 80% of the new cases.
Covid-19 has infected 1.97 crore people in the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The worldwide toll rose to 7,29,692. More than 1.20 crore people have recovered.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.43 am: India registers 62,064 new cases on Monday, taking the overall tally to 22,15,074. The toll for the first time rises by 1,007 to 44,386.
9.39 am: The Centre once again asks the West Bengal government to allow the entry of 2,680 people stranded in Bangladesh since the lockdown began, reports PTI. “Our Mission in Dhaka has once again reported that 2,399 people are seeking to return to West Bengal from Bangladesh through the Petrapole-Benapole integrated checkpost and further 281 citizens are seeking to do so through the Phulbari-Banglabandha land border,” reads the letter by Additional Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Vikram Doraiswami to state Chief Secretary Rajiv Sinha.
9.37 am: India on Sunday tested 4,77,023 samples, says the Indian Council of Medical Research.
9.30 am: Britain has recorded over 1,000 new Covid-19 infections in one day for the first time since late June, reports AP.
9.20 am: In Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai, gyms reopen from Monday as part of the relaxations of restrictions under “Unlock 3”, reports ANI.
9.15 am: Assam’s coronavirus tally reached 58,837 on Sunday after 1,123 new cases were reported, reports PTI. The state’s toll stood at 145 after five more patients died.
9.10 am: Odisha’s Covid-19 toll rose to 272 on Sunday after 13 more patients died, reports PTI. The state’s coronavirus tally went up by 1,734 to 45,927.
8.38 am: Saudi Arabia will begin its Phase III clinical trials soon on around 5,000 people for a coronavirus vaccine developed by China’s CanSino Biologics Inc, reports Reuters.
8.12 am: New Zealand has marked 100 days with no new reported coronavirus cases, a milestone as the pandemic continues to devastate other countries, reports AP.
“It was good science and great political leadership that made the difference,” says professor Michael Baker, an epidemiologist at the University of Otago. “If you look around the globe at countries that have done well, it’s usually that combination.”
7.50 am: Andhra Pradesh recorded 10,820 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its total to 2.27 lakh, reports PTI. With 97 deaths, the toll stood at 2,039.
7.45 am: India’s coronavirus recoveries have crossed 15 lakh-mark. “[This] has been made possible because of the policy of testing aggressively, tracking comprehensively and treating efficiently,” says the health ministry. “Better ambulance services, focus on standard of care and use of non-invasive oxygen have given desired results.”
It also says that the coronavirus cases remain concentrated in 10 states, which contribute to more than 80% of the new cases.
7.30 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday:
- India registered its highest recovery with 53,879 patients discharged in last 24 hours. With this, the country’s recovery rate stands at 68.78%. India also registered a record 64,399 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its total to 21,53,010. The toll rose by 861 to 43,379. India also tested a record 7,19,364 samples.
- Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally reached 5,15,332 with the addition of 12,248 cases. The toll rose to 17,757 with 390 more deaths. Goa registered a record 506 new cases. Tamil Nadu recorded 5,994 fresh infections and 119 deaths. The state’s total count is now 2,96,901. In Andhra Pradesh, a whopping 10,820 new patients were added to the state tally, and 97 people died.
- Delhi reported 1,300 fresh cases. With this, the Capital’s tally rose to 1,45,427 and toll stood at 4,111. Health Minister Satyendar Jain claimed the recent rise in cases in the national Capital to was because “patients from outside getting [were] tested here”. Otherwise, he asserted, there had been a decline in cases within Delhi.
- Amit Shah has not undergone any new Covid-19 test, a home ministry official clarified on Sunday hours after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manoj Tiwari tweeted that the Union home minister has tested negative for the virus. Tiwari later deleted the tweet.
- Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said he had tested positive for the coronavirus. “Following fever, I got myself tested and was found to be infected by coronavirus,” Sriramulu tweeted in Kannada. Sriramulu has been admitted to the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an Agricultural Investment Fund worth Rs 1 lakh crore to provide an impetus to the farming sector amid the coronavirus crisis. Modi also transferred Rs 17,000 crores to the bank accounts of over 8 crore farmers as the sixth installment of the PM-KISAN scheme.