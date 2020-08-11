Coronavirus: India registers 53,601 new cases; global count crosses 2 crore
Meanwhile, the West Bengal government extended the ban till August 31 on flights to Kolkata from six cities.
India on Tuesday recorded 53,601 new cases, taking the overall tally to 22,68,675. The toll rose by 871 to 45,257.
Meanwhile, the West Bengal government extended the ban till August 31 on flights to Kolkata from six cities, including Delhi and Mumbai – with a high number of coronavirus cases.
Globally, coronavirus has infected more than 2 crore people, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The worldwide toll rose to 7,34,664. More than 1.21 crore people have recovered.
Live updates
9.55 am: Nagaland’s tally crosses the 3,000-mark after 231 more people test positive, says Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom.
9.52 am: An engineer who came to perform his father’s last rites in Odisha’s Ganjam district dies of coronavirus, reports The Hindu.
9.51 am: Serum Institute of India Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla says India should have a vaccine against the novel coronavirus by the end of 2020. He adds that the final pricing of the vaccine – known as Covishield in India – developed by Oxford University and British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca will be announced in two months.
9.47 am: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam board says it has no plans of any lockdown or shutting down even after over 700 of its employees test positive, reports News18. of infections. “If we look at the number [743] – it is still below the state and district averages,” an official tells the news channel.
9.40 am: Four districts in Uttar Pradesh recorded over 200 cases in the last 24 hours, according to The Indian Express. Of these, Lucknow had the highest at 629, followed by Kanpur Nagar (269), Gorakhpur (255) and Prayagraj (223).
9.36 am: US President Donald Trump once again says India stands second in terms of testing. “We have tested close to 65 million people and no country is even close to that number,” he says. “India would be second at 11 million [tests] and they have 1.5 billion people. We have the number one testing in the world by far and also the highest quality tests. I feel strongly that we will have a vaccine by the end of the year and it will be put into service as soon as we get it.”
9.35 am: The Indian Army has given 10 ICU ventilators to its Nepali counterpart, reports Hindustan Times. “The Indian Army has a long record of extending support to the Nepali Army as a first responder for humanitarian assistance and relief,” read a statement from the Indian embassy in Kathmandu. “The gifting of ventilators is part of this continued humanitarian cooperation between the two armies.”
9.23 am: India reports 53,601 new cases, taking the overall tally to 22,68,675. The toll rises by 871 to 45,257.
9.19 am: Nagaland’s coronavirus cases crossed 3,000 on Monday as 230 more people tested positive, reports PTI, citing state’s Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom.
9.11 am: Urdu poet Rahat Indori says he has tested positive for Covid-19. “After exhibiting preliminary symptoms of the infection, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am admitted at the Aurobindo Hospital. Pray for my speedy recovery,” he tweets.
9.07 am: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy says two ministers in his Cabinet – M Kandasamy and R Kamalakannan – have tested positive for Covid-19. He adds that the ministers came in contact with government officials and the public, and urges them to get tested for Covid-19.
8 am: The global coronavirus cases have crossed two crore, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The toll stands at 7,34,664.
7.58 am: World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says there is hope for a turnaround for the pandemic. “I want to be clear: there are green shoots of hope,” he says, according to AFP. “It’s never too late to turn the outbreak around.”
7.55 am: The West Bengal government has extended till August 31 the ban on flights to Kolkata from six cities, including Delhi and Mumbai, which have a high number of coronavirus cases.
7.50 am: United States President Donald Trump says that India stands second in coronavirus testing, while no other country comes close to the United States, reports PTI. “We have tested close to 65 million people and no country is even close to that number,” he adds. “India would be second at 11 million [tests] and they have 1.5 billion people. We have the number one testing in the world by far and also the highest quality tests.”
- India’s coronavirus cases rose to 22,15,074 on Monday with 62,064 new infections. The toll stood at 44,386 after a record 1,007 deaths were reported in 24 hours. However, the Union health ministry said India’s case fatality rate has fallen to 2%. Over 15.3 lakh people in the country have recovered from the infection. The Centre said India’s coronavirus cases remained concentrated in 10 states and they account for 80% of the new infections.
- Former President Pranab Mukherjee tested positive for the coronavirus. He also underwent a brain surgery later in the day and was put on ventilator support. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, meanwhile, tested negative for the coronavirus and was discharged from Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, where he was admitted on August 2.
- Officials at the Tirumala Tirupati Balaji temple in Andhra Pradesh said 743 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus since its reopening on June 11. Three temple employees have died of the infection.
- Kerala Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that devotees visiting the Sabarimala shrine will have to carry certificates showing that they are not infected with the coronavirus from November 16.
- Tamil Nadu’s coronavirus tally crossed 3 lakh. The state reported 5,914 new cases and 114 deaths in a day. Its tally rose to 3,02,815 and the toll reached 5,041.