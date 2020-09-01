Coronavirus: Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi given plasma therapy, condition stable now
The condition of the 85-year-old leader deteriorated due to a sudden fall in oxygen saturation levels.
Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, who tested positive for the coronavirus last week, was administered plasma therapy after his condition deteriorated on Monday night. The veteran Congress leader is in a stable condition now, PTI reported.
“Ex Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi who is admitted in GMCH [Gauhati Medical College and Hospital] for Covid-19 had a sudden fall in oxygen saturation to 88% at 11.30 pm,” Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted. “The team of doctors supervising his health immediately decided to give one unit of plasma with two litres of oxygen on mask. O2 [oxygen] saturation now is maintained between 96 and 97%.”
Sarma also said he spoke to the former chief minister’s son and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who is not in the country at present. Gogoi said his condition was improving gradually and thanked Sarma for visiting him at the hospital.
A nine-member team of doctors along with the head of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital’s pulmonary medicine department are monitoring Gogoi’s health condition. The 85-year-old three-time Congress chief minister, who represents Titabor Assembly constituency in Jorhat district, is among 24 legislators from the state to have contracted the infection.