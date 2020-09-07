Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday indirectly criticised Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for her remarks that Mumbai felt like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and that she feared living in the city, reported PTI.

A controversy began after Ranaut’s comments. She had also criticised the Mumbai Police for its handling of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actor was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, in what the Mumbai Police said was a case of suicide.

“Some people have gratitude towards the city where they live and earn their livelihood, but some don’t,” Thackeray said, while speaking in the Legislative Assembly during a condolence motion for former Shiv Sena MLA Anil Rathod. The chief minister also pointed out that Rathod was originally from Rajasthan but made “Maharashtra his home”.

Meanwhile, Ranaut shared videos of her office in Mumbai being raided by the city’s civic body. “They have forcefully taken over my office...measuring everything, also harassing my neighbours when they retorted...BMC [Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation] officials used language like, ‘What that madame [referring to Ranaut] has done...everybody will have to bear the brunt’,” the actor tweeted.

The actor said that she has all the papers to prove that no illegal work was done in her property. “...BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today [Monday] they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they [are] demolishing entire structure,” she added in another tweet.

Ranaut is in Himachal Pradesh currently and has been levelling allegations of an active drug cartel in Bollywood. Ranaut on Monday was provided Y-plus security, after which she thanked the Centre for the protection. Those protected under this category of security cover get one Personal Security Officer and 10 armed commandos.