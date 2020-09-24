The National Investigation Agency, which took over the Bengaluru violence case on September 22, on Thursday conducted searches at 30 locations across the city, the Hindustan Times reported. It arrested Sayed Saddiq Ali, allegedly one of the key conspirators in the riots.

Three people were killed in police firing during the violence that erupted last month. The NIA said Ali had been absconding since the night of the riots.

The NIA re-registered two first information reports under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Indian Penal Code, charging the accused with arson, violence and destruction of public property.

The violence had begun over an allegedly derogatory Facebook post about Prophet Muhammad by a relative of Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy.

On September 22, the investigation agency named Social Democratic Party of India’s district secretary Muzammil Pasha for “instigating the mob” in the city. The group is the political arm of the Popular Front of India, a Muslim organisation that describes itself on its Facebook page as working for equal rights, freedom, justice and security for all Indians. The Karnataka government had also blamed the group for the violence.

As many as 378 people have been arrested and 65 cases registered in connection with the violence so far. Last month, the Karnataka High Court had appointed a retired judge as a claims commissioner to assess the damages caused to properties during the violence.