Sudhir Gupta, who led the All India Institute of Medical Sciences panel re-evaluating Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy reports, on Saturday confirmed the actor died by suicide as he completely ruled out all theories of murder, India Today reported. “Sushant death is a case of suicide. Murder completely ruled out,” Gupta told the channel.

The panel of doctors at AIIMS examined Singh’s autopsy reports based on the 20% viscera sample available with them. The forensic agencies have examined a laptop, two hard disks, a canon camera and two mobile phones as part of the investigation.

The panel was formed on the request of the Central Bureau of Investigation, which took over the investigation in August, after Rajput’s family filed a case accusing actor Rhea Chakraborty of abetment of suicide.

Unidentified officials told NDTV that the panel had completed the examination after giving its expert opinion in the case, and the Central Bureau of Investigation was now corroborating the report with their investigation. The CBI is likely to continue its probe into “abetment to suicide”, the charge that was originally listed by the Bihar Police, officials said.

Besides this, officials said the AIIMs panel had concurred with the opinion of the Mumbai hospital, which had conducted the post-mortem. The Mumbai hospital’s autopsy report had found “asphyxia due to hanging” as the cause of the actor’s death.

Officials from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, which was tasked by the CBI to forensically examine the crime scene for any evidence of foul play in the death, told NDTV that all aspects of the case are being looked into.

“So far, no evidence has come up to prove it to be a case of murder,” an official added. “If during the course of investigation, we get any evidence, murder charge will be added. For now, abetment to suicide and other charges in the FIR are being probed.”

Last week, Rajput’s lawyer, Vikas Singh, had claimed that a doctor on the AIIMS panel had also told him that the actor was strangled to death. But Sudhir Gupta, the head of forensics team had refuted the claim, saying the panel had not submitted its final findings to the CBI.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, in what the Mumbai Police said was a case of suicide. The Narcotics Control Bureau , which was the latest agency to be drawn into the case involving the death of the 34-year-old actor, has already arrested actor Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty for their alleged role in procuring drugs to Rajput. The agency has described Rhea Chakraborty as an “active member of a drug syndicate”.

Besides this, the Enforcement Directorate is also investigating money laundering charges against the actor.