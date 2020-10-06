Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Capital was past the peak of the second coronavirus wave, and that the situation has been brought under control to a large extent, PTI reported. On September 24, Kejriwal had said that experts believed the Capital was hit by the second wave of infections.

The chief minister said the Delhi government has ramped up testing exponentially. The government has increased testing to 60,000 per day when compared to August’s figure of 20,000.

Kejriwal said the second wave had hit Delhi on September 17 when about 4,500 cases were reported from the Capital. “I hope the second wave will slowly pass,” he said.

The chief minister added that 10,000 beds were now empty in government hospitals.

Delhi on Monday reported 1,947 coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 2,92,560 and the toll rose by 32 to reach 5,542, according to the Union health ministry. The case positivity rate was 5.47% on Monday, while the cumulative rate was 8.82%. The average death rate for the last 10 days in the Capital was 1.41%.

Forty-eight deaths were reported in the city on September 29 – the highest since July 16, when there were 58 fatalities in the Capital.

Kejriwal had on September 5 attributed the rising number of coronavirus cases in the Capital to an increase in the number of tests and said that the situation was under control. He had said that the number of tests in Delhi has been doubled, which could be seen as the government launching a counter-attack against the coronavirus.

Follow today’s updates on Covid-19 here