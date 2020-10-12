The big news: GST Council fails to reach consensus on compensating states, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Top Bollywood producers moved the Delhi HC to ‘restrain’ two TV channels, and the Nobel Prize in economics was awarded to US auction theorists.
A look at the headlines right now:
- No consensus yet on meeting GST shortfall, says Nirmala Sitharaman: The finance minister said that the Centre cannot afford to borrow more at present.
- Top Bollywood production houses move court against Republic TV, Times Now: Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court asked the Centre why there cannot be a statutory body to control TV media.
- Nobel Prize in economics awarded to Paul R Milgrom and Robert B Wilson: The two US economists were awarded for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats.
- Centre announces travel cash vouchers, Rs 10,000 special festival advance for government employees: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the pandemic has ‘adversely affected’ the Indian economy and consumer demands need to be boosted.
- Andhra Pradesh HC orders CBI probe into ‘defamatory’ social media posts against judgements: The bench asked the agency to register an FIR and submit a report within eight weeks.
- SC issues notice to Centre on pleas challenging farm laws: Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded withdrawal of the legislations and 100% MSP.
- Rhea Chakraborty files complaint against neighbour for ‘misleading probe’ in Sushant Singh case: Dimple Thawani had claimed on television that Rajput had dropped Chakraborty to her house in his car on June 13, the day before he died.
- Consumer inflation increased to 7.34% in September – the highest since January: According to government data, food inflation in September was at 10.68% as against 9.05% in August.
- Police detain teenager over threats to MS Dhoni’s minor daughter on social media: The 16-year-old has confessed to posting the threats, the police said.
- Kim Jong-un wipes away tears during rare apology to North Koreans for ‘failing’: He offered support to people around the world suffering as a result of the coronavirus crisis and said that he hoped ties with South Korea would improve.