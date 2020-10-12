A look at the headlines right now:

No consensus yet on meeting GST shortfall, says Nirmala Sitharaman: The finance minister said that the Centre cannot afford to borrow more at present. Top Bollywood production houses move court against Republic TV, Times Now: Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court asked the Centre why there cannot be a statutory body to control TV media. Nobel Prize in economics awarded to Paul R Milgrom and Robert B Wilson: The two US economists were awarded for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats. Centre announces travel cash vouchers, Rs 10,000 special festival advance for government employees: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the pandemic has ‘adversely affected’ the Indian economy and consumer demands need to be boosted. Andhra Pradesh HC orders CBI probe into ‘defamatory’ social media posts against judgements: The bench asked the agency to register an FIR and submit a report within eight weeks. SC issues notice to Centre on pleas challenging farm laws: Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded withdrawal of the legislations and 100% MSP. Rhea Chakraborty files complaint against neighbour for ‘misleading probe’ in Sushant Singh case: Dimple Thawani had claimed on television that Rajput had dropped Chakraborty to her house in his car on June 13, the day before he died. Consumer inflation increased to 7.34% in September – the highest since January: According to government data, food inflation in September was at 10.68% as against 9.05% in August. Police detain teenager over threats to MS Dhoni’s minor daughter on social media: The 16-year-old has confessed to posting the threats, the police said. Kim Jong-un wipes away tears during rare apology to North Koreans for ‘failing’: He offered support to people around the world suffering as a result of the coronavirus crisis and said that he hoped ties with South Korea would improve.