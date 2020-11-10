A look at the headlines right now:

In Bihar polls, top BJP leaders, Sushil Modi reach CM’s residence; RJD claims count being delayed: The majority mark to form the government is 122 in the 243-seat Bihar Assembly. Respect territorial integrity, says Modi at SCO summit, attended by China and Pakistan: Modi’s remarks at the summit are being seen as an indirect message to the two countries, whose heads of state Imran Khan and Xi Jinping attended the conference. Arnab Goswami moves SC against Bombay HC’s order denying him interim bail: On Monday, the High Court rejected Goswami’s interim bail plea and asked him to approach the sessions court at Alibaug for a regular bail. Attorney General William Barr allows investigation into voter fraud in US elections: Trump claimed the US media were so inaccurate in their projections that it amounted to ‘much more than voter and campaign finance suppression’. BJP wins all 8 seats in Gujarat, 12 in MP, Congress wins in Chhattisgarh, Haryana: Bye-elections to 58 Assembly constituencies across 11 states were held in two phases on November 3 and November 7.. Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma booked for false claims on social media, say police: On November 7, the minister had shared a video on Facebook, claiming that AIUDF supporters had raised ‘pro-Pakistan’ slogans at Silchar airport. Priya Ramani made defamatory comments out of vengeance, MJ Akbar tells Delhi court: He claimed that Ramani wrote a ‘fictitious piece’ in ‘Vogue’ magazine in the context of the #MeToo movement with a ‘mala fide intention’. Can form next government on own, says AIADMK amid war of words with BJP: BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit chief L Murugan suggested that the next chief minister will be chosen by the saffron party. Donald Trump sacks defence secretary and head of climate science report after losing election: Trump tweeted that the director of the National Counterterrorism Center will take up the role of acting secretary of defence. In TRP scam, Republic TV’s distribution head arrested in Mumbai: Republic TV claimed Ghanshyam Singh was being falsely targeted as part of the Mumbai police’s ‘malicious campaign’.