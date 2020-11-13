The big news: Six civilians among 11 killed in firing at LoC, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Kunal Kamra remained defiant even as he face contempt charges, and Serum Institute chief said India will get 10 crore doses of Oxford vaccine.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Five security personnel, six civilians killed in ceasefire violations by Pakistan: Congress, NC mourned the deaths, called the act ‘modern day barbarism’.
- ‘No lawyers, no apology, no fine, no waste of space,’ Kunal Kamra tweets to SC judges: A contempt of court petition was filed in Supreme Court against the comedian.
- India to get 10 crore doses of Oxford vaccine next month, says Serum Institute CEO: The institute may also get emergency use authorisation, if the result of final-stage trial of the vaccine is encouraging.
- Punjab farmers meet Centre, demand withdrawal of new laws, resumption of train services: They also asked for revocation of punishment for burning agricultural waste.
- US officials dismiss Donald Trump’s fraud claims: They added there was no evidence to show that the election process had been compromised.
- NDA will hold meeting on Sunday to decide next Bihar chief minister, says Nitish Kumar: A meeting of the Bihar Cabinet will be held on Friday evening, Kumar said.
- Kerala’s CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan goes on leave a month before local body polls: Left Democratic Front convenor M Vijayaraghavan will take over as the party’s secretary.
- Supreme Court allows bursting of green firecrackers in Telangana for two hours: In its plea, the Telangana Fire Workers Dealers Association argued the ban was imposed without considering its economic impact on firecracker dealers.
- WHO to set up centre for traditional medicine in India: WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the centre will implement the UN body’s traditional medicine strategy 2014-2023.
- ‘I have nothing to do with drugs,’ says actor Arjun Rampal after questioning by NCB: The actor was summoned after the central agency raided his Mumbai residence on Monday.