A look at the headlines right now:

  1. BJP-ADMK alliance to continue for Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, says deputy CM during Amit Shah’s visit: Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are scheduled to take place in 2021.
  2. Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB after questioning in drugs case: The anti-drug agency said in a statement that it had found 86.5 grams of drugs during raids at Singh’s home and office.
  3. Punjab farmers to allow trains to resume for 15-day period from Monday: The decision was announced after farmers’ unions met Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.
  4. Private hospitals charged ‘exorbitant prices’ from patients during coronavirus pandemic, says parliamentary panel: It added that a sustainable pricing model could have saved many lives.
  5. MEA conveys ‘serious concerns’ to Pakistan about Jaish continuing attacks against India: India also repeated its demand that Pakistan stop supporting terrorism.
  6. Delhi court proposes mutual settlement in Priya Ramani-MJ Akbar case, seeks response from both: The Rouse Avenue District Court has asked both parties to respond on November 24.
  7. 38-year-old dentist murdered in her Agra home, children attacked too: A cable TV operator came to her house on the pretext of carrying out some work and killed her when she resisted his attempt to rob her.
  8. One killed, 20 injured in police firing at protest against resettlement of Bru community in Tripura: The crowd had blocked the highway in North Tripura’s Panisagar area.
  9. Pfizer applies for emergency use of its coronavirus vaccine in US, approval expected mid-December: Moderna is expected to be the next company to file a similar application.
  10. India aiming to cut its carbon footprint by up to 35%, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister also said India was working to double its oil refining capacity over the next five years.