A look at the headlines right now:

Farmers say they’re prepared for months of protest after police crackdown: Meanwhile, the Opposition criticised the use of water cannons and tear gas on the farmers; SAD chief Sukhbir Badal called Haryana government’s attempt to stop the march ‘Punjab’s 26/11’; and Metro services from NCR to Delhi have been suspended till further orders on Friday. PM Narendra Modi renews push for simultaneous polls, says they are what the country needs: The prime minister also suggested the creation of a single voters’ list for national, state and panchayat elections. Nivar weakens into cyclonic storm, Puducherry revokes prohibitory orders: Tamil Nadu declared a public holiday in 16 districts including Chennai. Stan Swamy’s new plea for sipper to be heard on December 4 after NIA denies seizing it: The agency responded to the 83-year-old’s application only after 20 days, but the court rejected the activist’s request. India extends ban on international flights till December 31: Scheduled flights may be allowed on certain routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis. On 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Jaishankar says India will keep global spotlight on cross-border terrorism: The external affairs minister also paid homage to those killed in the terror attacks. Three more PDP leaders resign, say party has become ‘second fiddle’ to National Conference: Earlier in October, TS Bajwa, Ved Mahajan and Hussain A Waffa had quit the Mehbooba Mufti-led party. Two security personnel killed in suspected militant attack in Srinagar: A search operation has been launched to track down the assailants. BJP’s Tejasvi Surya booked for allegedly trespassing on Hyderabad university: On November 24, the BJP leader had allegedly forcefully entered the campus of Osmania University and addressed the students. Donald Trump pardons his former national security adviser who pled guilty to lying to the FBI: Flynn had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during its inquiry into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.