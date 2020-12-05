The big news: No breakthrough at farmers’ fifth round of talks with Centre, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Bharat Biotech clarified on its vaccine dosage, and BJP Telangana chief said they’re ready to take power after a strong show in civic polls.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Deadlock continues as Centre and farmers to meet for talks again on December 9: Meanwhile, the United Nations and 36 British MPs supported the protesting farmers.
- Covaxin efficacy determined 14 days post second dose, says Bharat Biotech as Anil Vij tests positive: It also clarified that phase 3 involves double-blind clinical trial – neither the company nor the participants know who receives vaccines and who gets placebos.
- BJP ready to take power in Telangana after strong show in Hyderabad polls, says state chief: However, Asaduddin Owaisi dismissed claims of a “BJP storm”.
- Seven arrested under anti-conversion law in UP’s Sitapur district: They are accused of abducting a Hindu girl from her home.
- India can see economic recovery from next year, says Nirmala Sitharaman: The finance minister said that the Goods and Services Tax implementation was one of the best things for India’s federal system.
- Seven killed due to heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Burevi in Tamil Nadu: The government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the families.
- NCP defends Sharad Pawar’s ‘lacks consistency’ remark on Rahul Gandhi, calls it ‘fatherly advice’: Maharashtra Congress leader Yashomati Thakur, meanwhile, told NCP to not comment on her party’s leadership.
- Those who cannot protect their sovereignty become like India’s neighbour, says Rajnath Singh on Pakistan: The defence minister also praised the armed forces for their effective response in dealing with various security threats to the country.
- ‘Many BJP people are now associated with Rajinikanth,’ claims Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao: His comments came two days after Rajinikanth announced that he will start a political party in January 2021 to contest in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.
- Positive results from Covid-19 vaccine trials show world is close to pandemic’s end, says WHO chief: The chief of the global health body, however, warned rich countries not to take advantage of poor and marginalised ones.