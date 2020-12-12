A look at the headlines right now:

Agricultural reforms will give farmers new markets, help bring investment, says Modi amid protests: The prime minister claimed ‘all walls and obstacles’ are being removed by his government, even as farmers continued to oppose the new legislations. Protestors picketed toll plazas in Haryana amid heavy security at Delhi borders. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre for the continued stalemate.

UP moves SC against High Court order quashing Dr Kafeel Khan’s detention under NSA: The petition, which has also been joined by the Central government, will be heard by the Supreme Court on December 17.

Congress lost focus after my elevation as president, wrote Pranab Mukherjee in memoir: The late Congress leader also offered his views about PM Narendra Modi, saying he employed ‘an autocratic style of governance’ during his first tenure. TMC accuses home ministry of political motive after Centre summons officials in connection with Nadda’s convoy attack: The party’s MP Kalyan Banerjee wrote to the Union home secretary after the ministry asked it to release three IPS officers for central deputation.

Actor Shia LaBeouf sued by former girlfriend for alleged sexual battery, assault: British musician FKA Twigs also accused the actor of knowingly giving her a STD during their year-long relationship between 2018 and 2019.

Rajasthan Congress ally to withdraw support from government, accuses party of siding with BJP: The possible exit of the Bharatiya Tribal Party, which has two legislators, will not affect the stability of the state government.

Women often file rape FIRs after separating from live-in partners, claims Chhattisgarh women’s body chief: The chairperson of Chhattisgarh State Women’s Commission also warned young women against falling into the trap of ‘filmy romance’.

US Supreme Court dismisses plea to invalidate presidential results in four states won by Joe Biden: The decision allows the US Electoral College to go ahead with a meeting on Monday, where it is expected to make Biden’s victory official.

Madras HC orders TN police inquiry after over 100 kg of gold goes missing from CBI custody: The High Court rejected the contention that ‘the prestige of the CBI would come down if investigation is done by the local police’.

At least 11 hospitalised after chemical explosion in Hyderabad factory, many feared trapped: Furnaces and reactors in adjacent units have been shut and workers too have been evacuated as a precaution.

