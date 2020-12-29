Actor Rajinikanth on Tuesday announced that he will not enter electoral politics citing health reasons. His statement came two days after he was discharged from a hospital in Hyderabad where he was admitted due to severe blood pressure fluctuations.

“I see this health complication [hospitalisation] as a warning given to me by God,” the actor said in a statement. “This decision of mine will disappoint my fans and people, but please forgive me.”

Earlier this month, Rajinikanth had said that he would announce his political party on December 31 and launch it in January, ending years of uncertainty about his political plans. Tamil Nadu will have Assembly elections next year. “With great support from people, in the upcoming Assembly elections, an honest, righteous, transparent, corruption-free, casteless, secular and spiritual politics will be formed in Tamil Nadu for sure,” the actor had said in a statement on December 3. “Miracles would happen.”

He was discharged on Sunday and was advised complete bed rest for a week with regular monitoring of his blood pressure levels. He was also asked to minimise physical activity, and avoid stress. Rajinikanth had been in Hyderabad for the shoot of his film Annaatthe, which was cancelled earlier this week after four members of the crew tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor-politician tested negative on December 22, but he isolated himself as a precautionary measure.

Earlier in December, the actor had said that he was “ready to sacrifice” his life for the people of Tamil Nadu. “Only the people can bring about change,” Rajinikanth had said. “If I win, it is the people’s victory. If I am defeated, it will be their defeat. We need to change everything. If not now then never.”

On being asked about his health, the actor had then said that doctors had advised him against entering politics after undergoing a kidney transplant. But, he was willing to make sacrifices for the people of Tamil Nadu.

Rajinikanth had announced his entry into politics on New Year’s Eve in 2017. He started the Rajini Makkal Mandram in early 2018 as a precursor to his political party. However, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he refused to contest the polls or enter into an alliance with any political party.

In October, the actor had said that he would take a decision on entering politics at an “appropriate time”. His comments came after a letter containing details on the actor’s poor health was shared widely on social media. The letter, which was believed to be written by Rajinikanth himself, indicated that his plans to join politics were doubtful due to health concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actor disowned the letter, but admitted that its content about his health was true.