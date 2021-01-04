A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Seventh meeting between Centre and farmers ends in deadlock, next talks on January 8: Ahead of the discussions, the Congress told the government that it would be a ‘test of nationalism’.
  2. Bharat Biotech MD asks for a week for confirmed data after row over third phase trials: Krishna Ella cited pharmaceutical company Merck’s vaccine for Ebola virus, suggesting that human trials were not completed for it.  
  3. Wikileaks founder Julian Assange cannot be extradited to US, rules British court: The 49-year-old faces 18 charges in the US in connection with the 5 lakh secret files on American military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.
  4. Sourav Ganguly stable and likely to be discharged on Wednesday, another angioplasty deferred: On Saturday, the batting great was taken to the hospital following complaints of chest pain.Scroll Staff
  5. Sensex crosses 48,000 mark for the first time, Nifty ends over 14,000 as India approves vaccines: The Sensex closed at 48,176.80, or 307.82 points higher and the Nifty 50 ended the day’s trade at 14,132.90.
  6. ‘No video of Munawar Faruqui insulting Hindu deities,’ say police two days after arresting him: Fellow comedians showed their support for Faruqui on social media.
  7. Three arrested over roof collapse in Ghaziabad crematorium that killed 24 peopleAn FIR has also been registered against the three arrested municipal officials and a contractor.Scroll Staff
  8. IT Department records Robert Vadra’s statement in benami property case: Officials said that the businessman was earlier summoned multiple times but he failed to appear citing the coronavirus pandemic.
  9. MJ Akbar tells Delhi court he was labelled sexual predator ‘without any basis’: Akbar’s counsel said the allegation was like a trial outside the court.
  10. Tamil Nadu allows theatres to operate at 100% seating capacity after actors appeal: Meanwhile, 20 people in Chennai’s Leela Palace hotel tested positive.   