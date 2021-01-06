The big news: India to conduct another vaccination dry run on January 8, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Three men allegedly gangraped and murdered a woman in Budaun district of UP, and Centre told Tamil Nadu to rescind its order on cinema halls.
A look at the biggest headlines right now:
- Second coronavirus vaccine dry run on Friday; Centre to send high-level team to Kerala: The dry run of the vaccination programme will be held in nearly all districts of the country on January 8. Meanwhile, central teams will be sent to Kerala to tackle the surge in coronavirus cases.
- Three men allegedly gangrape, murder 50-year-old woman in UP, police arrest two: The main accused – a priest at a local temple – is still on the run. Meanwhile, Congress and SP criticised the Adityanath government over the incident.
- Centre tells Tamil Nadu to revoke order allowing 100% seating in movie halls: The ministry said that it diluted the Centre’s December 28 order related to the functioning of theatres and multiplexes.
- Ex-TDP minister detained for kidnapping former hockey player, his brothers: The police said former hockey player Praveen Rao and his brother were involved in a land dispute with ex-Andhra Pradesh minister Bhuma Akhila Reddy.
- India’s foreign minister urges Sri Lanka to fulfill expectations of Tamil minority: Allies of the Sri Lankan government are campaigning for abolition of a constitutional amendment that provides for self-governance.
- Court rejects bail plea of former BARC chief, says he played vital role in TRP scam: The former chief of the ratings agency, Partho Dasgupta, was sent to judicial custody on December 30.
- Kerala HC orders retrial of Walayar sisters’ rape-murder case, notes flaws in inquiry, hearings: A special court had acquitted all the accused in the case citing lack of evidence on October 25, 2019.
- Talks on to finalise time for WHO team’s visit to trace coronavirus origin, says China: The world health body’s chief on Tuesday said that he was ‘very disappointed’ that Beijing had not authorised the entry of the team for investigation.
- Roadside vendor detained in UP’s Bulandshahr for selling shoes with ‘Thakur’ embossed on soles: Nasir has been slapped with charges like promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion.
- SC to hear pleas against farm laws on January 11, notes no ‘improvement on ground’: The bench reminded the petitioners and the respondents that the intention of the court was to encourage and facilitate talks between farmers and the Centre.