A look at the biggest headlines right now:

US Congress formally certifies Joe Biden’s election win after violence rocks Capitol: President Donald Trump pledged an ‘orderly transition’ of power on January 20. Meanwhile, a Chinese daily mocked US Speaker’s remark on Hong Kong protests. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders from across the world expressed shock at the violence, and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram block Trump’s accounts. GDP likely to contract by 7.7% this year, compared to 4.2% growth in 2019-’20, says government: As per the first advanced estimates of the national income released by the NSO, there was contraction in all sectors with the exception of agriculture and electricity in this fiscal. Health minister to visit Tamil Nadu on Friday to oversee dry run of Covid-19 vaccination: Dr Harsh Vardhan will also review the state’s preparedness for the vaccination drive. Sonia Gandhi criticises Centre over farm laws, increase in fuel price: The Congress president attacked the BJP government for its decision to hike the excise duties on fuel amid a collapsing economy due to the coronavirus pandemic. Petrol price reached all-time high of Rs 84.2 in Delhi. Thousands of farmers hold tractor rally, call it ‘rehearsal’ ahead of January 26: The farmer bodies have planned a bigger tractor rally on Republic Day, when they plan to enter Delhi from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to list steps taken to prevent spread of Covid-19 at the farmers’ protests. NCW member blames woman, gangraped in UP’s Badaun, for going out alone in the evening: Chandramukhi Devi said she did not think the crime would have occurred if the woman had left her house with a male member of the family. Karnataka incentivises marriage for financially backward Brahmin brides, draws Opposition criticism: Under the ‘Arundhati’ scheme, families will get Rs 25,000. Under the ‘Maitreyi’ scheme, they will receive Rs 3 lakh if the girl marries a priest in the state. UP Governor Anandiben Patel says survey showed need for anti-conversion law: Patel said that a bill is introduced only after the government is convinced about its need. Madhya Pradesh temporarily bans poultry supply from southern states: Several states in the country have stepped up vigil because of the spread of the infection. Delhi receives maximum rainfall for January in 21 years: Till 5.30 pm on January 6, the national Capital has already recorded 56.6 mm rainfall.