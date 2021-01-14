Farm law protests: No clarity on next round of talks tomorrow; Congress accuses BJP of misleading SC
On Wednesday, farmers completed 50 days of continuous protest on the borders of Delhi.
Farmers on Wednesday pressed on with their protest by burning copies of the government’s new agricultural laws on bonfires lit to mark the festival of Lohri. The Centre was yet to decide whether to hold its next round of negotiations with farm unions on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Congress accused the Narendra Modi government of having “misled” the Supreme Court on pre-legislative consultations it claimed to have held with various stakeholders before bringing in the reforms.
For over 50 days, tens of thousands of farmers have camped on the outskirts of New Delhi, to protest against what they see as laws threatening their livelihoods. Eight rounds of talks with the government has so far failed end the impasse.
Live updates
8.30 am: Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi accuses the Narendra Modi government of having “misled” the Supreme Court on pre-legislative consultations it claimed to have held before passing the farm laws. He cites a response given by the Centre under the Right to Information Act, saying that there is no record of pre-legislative consultations on the three laws.
Singhvi says the Centre’s affidavit before the top court is an attempt to “prevaricate, distort, misrepresent and mislead” the Supreme Court and the nation.
8.28 am: Vijay Chhabra, the BJP chief of Punjab’s Faridkot district, has quit the party to join its former ally Shiromani Akali Dal because of the farm laws, reports The Indian Express.
“I have quit the party to express my support to farmers and Punjabiyat,” says Chhabra. “Though farm ordinance was tabled in the month of June, and I have left the party after six months of protests by farmers on this issue, earlier I was fighting for farmers while staying within the party.”
8.20 am: The Narendra Modi government is yet to decide whether to hold its next round of negotiations with farm unions on Friday, reports The Hindu. Eight rounds of talks with the government has so far failed end the impasse.
An official from the agriculture ministry tells the newspaper that no firm decision has been taken on continuing talks. However, farm unions say they have not received any notice of cancellation. “There was nothing in the Supreme Court order that says that this process needs to be stopped for two months until the committee submits its report,” says Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav. “That would be a perverse interpretation of the order.”
A quick look at the developments from Wednesday:
- Farmers protesting against the Centre’s three agriculture laws in Punjab, Haryana and at the borders of Delhi burnt copies of the legislations and shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- Meanwhile, a large convoy of tractors left Amritsar for Delhi to participate in the protest parade announced by farmer unions during Republic Day celebrations on January 26.
- The Opposition questioned the Supreme Court’s decision of forming a committee comprising only of those experts who have been openly favouring the contentious agricultural legislations to resolve the deadlock. It said a partisan panel like this cannot be expected to be a “neutral arbiter”.
- Shetkari Sanghatana President Anil Ghanwat, who is one of the members of the committee appointed by the Supreme Court to hear farmers’ grievances against the contentious agricultural laws, on Wednesday said he would keep aside his personal opinions, and ensure the protestors “get justice”.