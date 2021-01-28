The big news: UP orders farmers to end protests and vacate area, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: S Jaishankar says Ladakh events showed China’s willingness to breach peace, and Republic TV files defamation suit against Navika Kumar.
A look at the headlines right now:
- UP issues orders to end protests at all sites, farmers refuse to budge in Ghazipur: The police issued lookout notices against farmer leaders named in the tractor rally FIR. The police also invoked sedition, UAPA charges in connection with the violence. Sixteen Opposition parties have decided to boycott president’s address to Parliament. Meanwhile, West Bengal has passed a resolution seeking withdrawal of farm laws.
- ‘Many more coronavirus vaccines will be made in India,’ says PM Modi at World Economic Forum: Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation extended the ban on international passenger flights till February 28.
- Holding minor’s hand, unzipping pants in front of them isn’t sexual assault under POCSO, says Bombay HC: The ruling was passed by the same judge who said groping a minor without ‘skin-to-skin contact’ did not constitute as sexual assault.
- Ladakh events showed China’s willingness to breach peace, says S Jaishankar: The foreign minister added that the relationship between the two countries was at a critical juncture.
- Republic TV files defamation suit against Times Now’s Navika Kumar : Republic TV has alleged that Kumar made reckless statements about him in connection with his purported WhatsApp chats with a former media executive. Meanwhile, Congress leaders in Mumbai filed a complaint against Goswami and demanded his immediate arrest over the purported chats.
- Aam Aadmi Party to fight elections in six states, announces Arvind Kejriwal: The party will contest in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab over the next two years.
- Gujarat HC suspends arrest warrant against Paranjoy Thakurta in Adani defamation case: Earlier this month, a magistrate’s court in Mundra had asked the Delhi Police to produce the journalist before it.
- Munawar Faruqui’s bail plea rejected: The court concluded that there was prima facie evidence to suggest that Faruqui had intended to outrage religious feelings “under the garb of stand-up comedy”.
- Facebook to permanently stop recommending political groups to users: The company had already halted recommendations of political groups for the United States in October to prevent the spread of misleading information ahead of the Presidential elections.
- Poland implements near-total ban on abortion, protests erupt in several cities: Abortions will be allowed only in cases of incest and rape or when there is a risk to the mother’s life.