The big news: Amit Shah says J&K will get statehood at ‘appropriate time’, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Agriculture minister criticised Rahul Gandhi for demanding repeal of farm laws, and Haryana will bring a law for recovery of damages.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Jammu and Kashmir will get state status at ‘appropriate time’, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha: Shah made the remarks during a discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, which was passed by a voice vote in the Lower House.
- Those demanding repeal of farm laws know nothing, says Agriculture minister, hits out at Rahul Gandhi: Narendra Tomar claimed that even the Congress does not take Gandhi’s statements seriously.
- Haryana will bring law for recovery of damages to property from protestors, says CM: The chief minister made the comments after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during which they discussed the farmer protests.
- 7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Japan coast, no tsunami warning: The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake was centered about 60 km beneath the ocean bed.
- Cricket has been marred by hate, says Rahul Gandhi in possible reference to Wasim Jaffer row: The Congress leader said that hate has been ‘so normalised’ in India that it has affected the sport as well.
- In Uttarakhand disaster, rescue teams widen hole in Tapovan tunnel to reach over 30 trapped workers: At least 38 people have died and 166 are missing after a part of a glacier broke off on February 7, unleashing flash floods in the state.
- Mehbooba Mufti claims police not allowing her to visit family of teen killed in Srinagar gunfight: The PDP leader alleged the gate of her house was locked, and additional security forces were stationed outside to stop her from leaving.
- Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV sends legal notice to media site to stop report on brands halting ads: BestMediaInfo.com alleged that several top brands had stopped advertising on the network after two controversial events.
- Fuel prices hiked for fifth straight day; petrol costs Rs 88.44 in Delhi, diesel is Rs 78.74: In Mumbai, petrol prices was just Rs 5 per litre short of touching Rs 100 per litre for the first time anywhere in the country.
- India begins giving second dose of coronavirus vaccines to those inoculated on January 16: As many as 79,67,647 healthcare and frontline workers have received the first dose of the vaccine till Friday.