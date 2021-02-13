A look at the headlines right now:

Jammu and Kashmir will get state status at ‘appropriate time’, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha: Shah made the remarks during a discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, which was passed by a voice vote in the Lower House. Those demanding repeal of farm laws know nothing, says Agriculture minister, hits out at Rahul Gandhi: Narendra Tomar claimed that even the Congress does not take Gandhi’s statements seriously. Haryana will bring law for recovery of damages to property from protestors, says CM: The chief minister made the comments after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during which they discussed the farmer protests. 7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Japan coast, no tsunami warning: The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake was centered about 60 km beneath the ocean bed. Cricket has been marred by hate, says Rahul Gandhi in possible reference to Wasim Jaffer row: The Congress leader said that hate has been ‘so normalised’ in India that it has affected the sport as well. In Uttarakhand disaster, rescue teams widen hole in Tapovan tunnel to reach over 30 trapped workers: At least 38 people have died and 166 are missing after a part of a glacier broke off on February 7, unleashing flash floods in the state. Mehbooba Mufti claims police not allowing her to visit family of teen killed in Srinagar gunfight: The PDP leader alleged the gate of her house was locked, and additional security forces were stationed outside to stop her from leaving. Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV sends legal notice to media site to stop report on brands halting ads: BestMediaInfo.com alleged that several top brands had stopped advertising on the network after two controversial events. Fuel prices hiked for fifth straight day; petrol costs Rs 88.44 in Delhi, diesel is Rs 78.74: In Mumbai, petrol prices was just Rs 5 per litre short of touching Rs 100 per litre for the first time anywhere in the country. India begins giving second dose of coronavirus vaccines to those inoculated on January 16: As many as 79,67,647 healthcare and frontline workers have received the first dose of the vaccine till Friday.