The Gujarat government on Monday extended the night curfew in four major cities, Rajkot, Surat, Ahmedabad and Vadodara, till February 28, reported Mint. The curfew was earlier imposed till February 15 after a surge in coronavirus cases.

“Night curfew will be imposed in four metro cities of Gujarat from midnight to 6 am from 16th to 28th February,” said Additional Chief Secretary of State Home Department Pankaj Kumar.

The government had imposed the night curfew in these four cities following a spike in cases after Diwali in November. Later, it extended the night curfew till January 31 and then again till February 15.

The development came on the day Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tested positive for the Covid-19 infection. He was admitted to UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad and is currently in a stable condition. Rupani’s Covid-19 symptoms are mild, the hospital said.

The 64-year-old politician had collapsed on stage while speaking at a rally in Vadodara on Sunday, following which he was flown to the Ahmedabad hospital, accompanied by a medical team. His samples were collected on Sunday night and sent for an RT-PCR test which came out positive for coronavirus, said a health bulletin issued by the hospital on Monday.

Gujarat on Sunday registered 247 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count of the state to 2,65,244, the state health department said.

