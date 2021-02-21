A look at the headlines right now:

Maharashtra bans gatherings amid coronavirus surge, lockdown in Amravati: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that he will have to enforce a lockdown in case the situation deteriorates. Two Puducherry MLAs quit ahead of government’s floor test: K Lakshminarayanan, one of the MLAs, complained about not being made a minister despite his seniority. ‘Centre profiting off people’s suffering,’ says Sonia Gandhi in letter to PM Modi on fuel prices: The Congress president said that levying excessive excise duty on petrol and diesel was nothing short of extortion. CBI team visits TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s house in Kolkata, issues summons in alleged coal scam: Banerjee said that he had “full faith in the law of the land”. Novak Djokovic wins 18th Major with straight-sets demolition of Daniil Medvedev: Djokovic demolished the fourth seed 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 in front of 7,400 fans on Rod Laver Arena to end the Russian’s unbeaten run at 20 matches. Uttarakhand glacier disaster toll rises to 68, more than 135 people still missing: The Navy and the IAF launched a joint operation to measure the depth of the glacial lake formed upstream from Tapovan after the flash flood. PM Narendra Modi participates in poll strategy session ahead of elections in five states: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry are going to vote in the next few months. India registers 14,264 new coronavirus cases – highest in 23 days: The Centre directed states to ramp up testing and monitor mutant strains amid a surge in cases. India, Maldives sign $50 million defence deal to boost maritime capabilities: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in Male on a two-day visit, also held a meeting with Maldives’ Defence Minister Mariya Didi. UP Police file FIR against ‘Mojo Story’, 7 more Twitter handles for alleged ‘fake stories’ related to Unnao Dalit girls’ deaths: The ‘Mojo Story’ called the FIR a ‘blatant case of harassment and intimidation’ and defended its coverage of the incident.