A look at the headlines right now:

Mamata Banerjee attacked in Nandigram, alleges conspiracy; Election Commission seeks report: The 66-year-old chief minister injured her leg, and is returning to Kolkata. Congress’ no-confidence motion defeated in Harayana, Manohar Khattar government stays: Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda had moved the motion amid widespread anger over the new agricultural laws. PC Chacko quits Congress ahead of Kerala polls, says ‘no democracy left’ in party: The senior party leader also alleged there was groupism within the party. Bombay HC cites ‘Titanic’ ship captain on plea for vaccinating judges first, calls it ‘selfish’: Meanwhile, on a similar plea, the Centre told the Delhi High Court that the decision to vaccinate people against the coronavirus was based on vulnerability of citizens to the infection and not profession wise. Tirath Singh Rawat takes oath as Uttarakhand chief minister, thanks PM Modi, Amit Shah: This came a day after Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned from the post. PM Modi, Joe Biden to participate in first-ever Quad leaders summit on Friday: China said that it hoped the four participating countries will do things that are “conducive to regional peace and stability” instead of the opposite. Disengagement in Pangong lake area complete, Centre tells LS: Meanwhile, a report by a top United States military commander said that China has not yet withdrawn from “several forward positions” it seized following clashes with Indian troops along in Ladakh last year. Over 750 FIRs filed, 1,829 people arrested in various Delhi violence cases, Centre tells Parliament: Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also told the Lok Sabha that the Delhi Police filed 38 cases after violence broke out during the farmers’ tractor rally on January 26. CPI(M) releases list for Kerala polls, CM Vijayan to contest from Dharmadam, no ticket to Thomas Isaac: The party stuck to its rule to not provide seats to candidates who have contested and won elections twice. ‘India has direct stakes in maintenance of peace in Myanmar, have urged rule of law,’ says Centre: The government’s stand holds significance amid an influx of people from Myanmar into Mizoram.