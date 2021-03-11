India on Thursday registered 22,854 coronavirus cases – the highest in about two-and-a-half months, taking the country’s total tally to 1,12,85,561, data from the health ministry showed. The country last recorded such an increase in daily cases 76 days ago, on December 25, with 23,067 infections, according to PTI.

The toll on Thursday increased to 1,58,189 with 126 more deaths reported in 24 hours. The active cases went up to 1,89,226, constituting 1.68% of the total infections. The recoveries reached 1,09,38,146.

A total of 2,56,85,011 vaccine doses have been administered so far. Of these, 13,17,357 were given on Wednesday.

An expert panel cleared Bharat Biotech’s homegrown coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin, recommending that the drug regulator should remove the “clinical trial mode” label attached to it, according to reports. The recommendation made by the Subject Expert Committee will now have to be approved by Drugs Controller General of India VG Somani.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Maharashtra on Wednesday registered 13,659 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day rise this year, taking the state’s tally to 22,52,057. The state had reported 13,395 Covid-19 infections on October 8 following which the number of daily cases had declined. The toll in the state rose by 54 to 52,610.

In Karnataka, authorities detected the first case of the South Africa variant 501.V2 of the coronavirus, The Deccan Herald reported. State’s Additional Chief Secretary of Health Jawaid Akhtar said the 58-year-old man is from Shivamogga district. “Five of his contacts are in-home quarantine,” he added. “Three other contacts are in institutional quarantine.”

A study has found that coronavirus patients should delay getting any surgery for at least seven weeks after contracting Covid-19, as they are two-and-a-half times more likely to die after their operations, if the procedure takes place in six weeks, reported the Hindustan Times. The research was conducted by 31 doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.

